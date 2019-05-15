ComedySportz Chicago Presents LGBTQIA+ Ensemble Performances for Chicago Pride Month

ComedySportz Chicago (CSZ) will commence Pride Month with the company's very first ComedySportz Chicago Pride Month featuring a series of performances,and a Pride Weekend celebration with CSZ's LGBTQIA+ cast members from June 7 - 22 at ComedySportz Theater Chicago, 929 W. Belmont Ave.

A special one-night only 18+ Rainbow A-Go-Go Variety Show will take place Saturday, June 22 at 10 p.m. In addition to the regular performance schedule, the company will hold family-friendly performances. These all-ages performances will be Fridays June 7, 14, and Saturday, June 22 at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person for 6 and 8 p.m. shows and $10 a person for the 10 p.m. performances and may be purchased at cszchicago.com or by calling 773-549-8080.

Members of the ComedySportz Chicago's LGBTQIA+ ensemble including Simon Collier, Artistic Director Jason Geis and ensemble member and D&I Director Luis Cortes are organizing the event, as well as performing. All performances will contain an all LGBTQIA+ cast, made up of ComedySportz Chicago ensemble members and they will be performing in the classic ComedySportz format with new and unique LGBT takes on each match.

ComedySportz is the longest-running, game-based, short form improv comedy show in the comedy capital of the world, perfect for all ages, offering comedy for everyone! ComedySportz's interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Chicago Bosses, and the "visiting" red team, scored by live keyboard music and rocking popular music between scenes! Using audience suggestions and willing volunteers, our professional players create short games, scenes and songs on the spot, and the winner is determined by the Applause-o-Meter and your laughs.

Photo Credit: Edward Fox Photography





