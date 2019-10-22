Comedian Jon Dore To Play The Den Theatre in December

Comedian Jon Dore brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for two performances only December 13 - 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm on The Den's Upstairs Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Chicago's own Matty Ryan opens. Tickets ($20 general admission) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 18+.

Jon Dore is a talented Canadian writer and actor that has infused his comedic abilities into numerous hit television shows and films. In addition to recently wrapping his stand-up special for Comedy Central, he was the series lead in the CBS Pilot The Half Of It, played a memorable guest star role on CBS' Emmy Award-winning hit series How I Met Your Mother, and played a lead role on ABC's How To Live With Your Parents. Dore has had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer and Hart of Dixie. His film credits include Corpse Tub, Stag, Teen Lust, The Pickle Recipe opposite Lynn Cohen, and the indie film Gus. In addition to acting, Dore has an impressive writing resume that includes The Comedy Network's The Jon Dore Show, CBC's Just for Laughs and HBO's popular Funny as Hell. You can also see Jon host eight episodes of The Stand Up Show on the Comedy Network from July 2019's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Matty Ryan, an alumnus of the Second City, has appeared at The Hollywood Laugh Factory, The Hollywood Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, Laugh Factory Chicago, UCB LA, UCB East, iO Theater, Zanies, The Chicago Improv, and UP Comedy Club. In 2013, he was invited to perform at the TBS Just for Laughs Festival in Chicago; in 2016 he made his feature film debut with a role in Who Gets the Dog (nominated for Best Actor in the 2016 Midwest Independent Film Festival); also in 2016, recorded a standup set for MTV's Acting Out. In 2017, he had a guest star role on NBC's Chicago Justice, performed at NBC Universal/Second City's Breakout Fest and appeared on WCIU's Chicago's One Night Stand Up. In 2019, he was selected for Just for Laughs Montreal New Faces, and he also taped a set for Comedy Central's Stand Up Featuring, which is currently streaming on their digital platforms.

