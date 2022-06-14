Comedian Jimmy O. Yang Is Coming To Hard Rock Live In September

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang, star of the film Crazy Rich Asians and the popular HBO series Silicon Valley, will bring his stand-up comedy to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on September 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer who is known for his starring roles in Love Hard and Space Force (where he was also a writer), as well as his breakout roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley. Jimmy's debut comedy special Good Deal premiered on Amazon Prime in 2021 and has since become some of the most viewed stand-up comedy clips online.

Born in Hong Kong, Jimmy moved to Los Angeles when he was thirteen, where he started his career as a stand-up comedian. His first big break came on HBO's Emmy-nominated series Silicon Valley as the scene-stealer Jian Yang in 2014. In 2017, he made a dramatic turn as Dun Meng in his theatrical debut in the highly acclaimed Patriots Day. Shortly after, he played the memorable Bernard Tai in Jon Chu's global phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians.

Jimmy's also the author of the book How To American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents. He makes up one-third of the production company Crab Club Inc. with partners Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng who produced the upcoming Easter Sunday, starring Jo Koy and partnering with Steven Spielberg at Amblin.

Tickets for Jimmy O. Yang go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets range from $44 - $74. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005CC911F2AF32.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.