Comedian Gina Brillon Comes To The Den Theatre in October

Performances are October, 13 and 14, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

The Den Theatre has announced a special appearance by Puerto Rican actress, comedian, and writer Gina Brillon, featuring four stand-up performances on October, 13 and 14, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($23 - $42) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Gina Brillon was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. The Puerto Rican actress, comedian, writer (and new mom!) has been a standup comic since she was 17 years old. Her 1-hour special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava won a Gracie Award and is available on Amazon Prime Video, along with her first special, Pacifically Speaking. Her 1/2 hour special Easily Offended was one of the top shows from the Entre Nos franchise on HBO Latino, and streams on all HBO Digital Platforms. She's made appearances on HBO Max's HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, E!'s Chelsea Lately, The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live. You have seen her on Kevin Can Wait on CBS and The Conners on ABC. In 2012, she became the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC's Stand up for Diversity Showcase. The following year, she was a “New Face” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Gina is a singer, published writer, and poet. Her pieces have appeared in the New York Post and Daily News, among others. In 2019, she was featured on Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias' “Beyond the Fluffy Tour” - hitting 46 cities around the US. Currently, Gina and co-host Katherine G. Mendoza dole out advice on their podcast Mess In Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help.

Performance schedule: Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $27 regular seating ($23 obstructed view); $42 front row VIP table seating; $37 VIP table seating; $32 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.



