Comedian Alex Edelman's Broadway Hit JUST FOR US To Play Steppenwolf Theatre, February 15 – 25

Award-winning comedian Alex Edelman brings his acclaimed Broadway solo show, JUST FOR US, to Steppenwolf Theatre from February 15 to 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Fresh from a hit Broadway run, award-winning comedian Alex Edelman brings his acclaimed solo show Just For Us to Steppenwolf Theatre for two weeks only, playing February 15 – 25, 2024 in the Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. 

In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor and writer. He is known for his TV writing, his love of black-and-white cookies and his solo shows – all created in collaboration with director Adam Brace and all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Alex made his Broadway debut with Just For Us in 2023, after sold-out runs Off-Broadway (Obie Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), in Washington, D,C., Boston (his hometown), Melbourne, Edinburgh (Herald Angel Award), London and more. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. He has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan. He is also the creator of Peer Group – a show about young people – on BBC Radio 4. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. He has two differently-sized feet and is very grateful you're here.

Adam Brace (Director) was Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he worked across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art, and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy, he developed a varied range of work including eight Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, two Herald Angel Award-winners, two nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and two Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (2023 Obie Award winner, 2022 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Nominee); Liz Kingman's One Woman Show and Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?! Off-Broadway, Haley McGee's Age is a Feeling (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of Soho Theatre Live on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.

Steppenwolf is committed to making the theatergoing experience accessible to everyone. Assistive listening devices are available for every performance and all our spaces are equipped with an induction hearing loop. Our building features wheelchair accessible seating and restrooms, push-button entrances, a courtesy wheelchair and all-gender restrooms, with accessible counter and table spaces at our bars. For additional information regarding accessibility, visit steppenwolf.org/plan-your-visit/accessibility If you have questions or would like to make a specific request, email access@steppenwolf.org or call our box office at 312-335-1650.




