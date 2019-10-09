Colvin House Partners with Pivot Arts for 2019 Halloween Event

The Colvin House, a historic mansion and event space in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago, has announced an event partnership with Pivot Arts, a contemporary and multidisciplinary performance group. The 10/26 event, All Hallows Eve, will invite guests to tour the mansion to discover secret rites and rituals if they dare. Immersive performances will culminate in the darkest of dance parties. Costumes are encouraged.



"Pivot Arts is known for its innovative, engaging performances. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with them to produce this year's Halloween event. It's sure to delight-or, inthis case, terrify!" -Angela Valavanis, owner of the Colvin House



Colvin House has hosted Pivot Arts for multiple events since opening two years ago, including immersive theater, music, and dance. Developing site-specific performances makes for a unique challenge and crowd-pleasing results.

Event tickets available here.



About Pivot Arts: Pivot Arts produces and presents contemporary and multidisciplinary performance on Chicago's far north side. They develop new work and present performances throughout the year culminating in a large-scale festival. Their vision is that of a vibrant community where collaborations between artists, businesses and organizations lead to the support and creation of unique performance events. For more information about Pivot Arts, visit www.pivotarts.org.



About Colvin House: The historic Colvin House opened to the public two years ago as the second location of Evanston-based Creative Coworking. In addition to providing a shared workspace, meeting place, and business event space, the 1909 George Maher mansion is also used for public and private events. Its signature public offering, the bimonthly Parlor event, provides salon-style entertainment including music, theater, and dance. For further information regarding Colvin House, visit www.colvinevents.com. For more on Creative Coworking, visit www.creativecoworking.com.



Buy Tickets.





