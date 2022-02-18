Collaboraction Announces Cast For TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL

Collaboraction and The DuSable Museum of African American History are partnering to present Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, the first-ever stage adaptation of the actual, recently unearthed 1955 trial transcript of the two men found not guilty of murdering Emmett Till.

Trial in the Delta will be staged as an immersive reenactment of what actually occurred in that 1955 rural Mississippi courtroom, the site of one of the most monumental injustices of the U.S. legal system in the 20th century. The trial will be brought to vivid life through docu-drama style, with the audience co-mingled "in the courtroom" alongside actors portraying Emmett Till's mother, other family members, and witnesses for the defense and prosecution.

Trial in the Delta will be presented Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 27 at 3 p.m. at The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, Chicago. The Sunday matinee will be preceded by a free Community Day gathering starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets, on sale now at collaboraction.org, are $45 for general admission, $25 for CollaborActivists and DuSable Museum members, and $15 for youth, educators, seniors, artists, activists and low income (be prepared to demonstrate eligibility onsite with business card, survey information, etc).

Trial in the Delta runs two hours and will be followed by a Crucial Conversation with the audience. This event is recommended for ages 12 and up. Saturday night's performance will be filmed with multiple cameras for a corresponding video project.

For more information, visit collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call (312) 226-9633.