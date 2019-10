City Winery Chicago Has Announced November Shows

City Winery Chicago has announced the acts performing throughout the month of November. All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8:00 p.m., unless noted. Tickets can be purchased by calling 312-733-WINE (9463) or by visiting www.citywinery.com/chicago.

An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

Friday, November 1

$75/$78/$85/$88

Ed Lover's Jokes & Jam Brunch

Sunday, November 3; 12:00 p.m. show 11am doors

$20 advanced/$25 day of show

William Duvall of Alice in Chains

Sunday, November 3

$22/$25/$28/$32

Mark Allen Felton

Monday, November 4

$15/$18/$22/$25

Such

Tuesday, November 5

$20/$22/$25/$28

Edwin McCain

Thursday, November 7

$38/$42/$45/$48

Terisa Griffin

Friday, November 8

$35/$45/$50/$55

An Evening with The Flatlanders

Sunday, November 10

$45/$48/$55/$58

The Moody Blues' John Lodge

Tuesday, November 12

$58/$65/$68/$75

Marc Cohn

Wednesday, November 13

$48/$55/$58/$65

Booker T. Jones

Thursday, November 14

$45/$48/$55/$58

Hip Hop Yoga - Warriors & Mimosas: 90s Glow in the Dark Edition

Saturday, November 16; 11:00 a.m.

Tickets $30 (includes mimosa)

Watch What Crappens

Saturday, November 16; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

Reserved seating $32 / $80 for gold circle seating which includes meet & greet

Story Jam

Sunday, November 17, 12:00 p.m.

$18 advance/$22 day of show; additional $20 brunch buffet option

Jimmy Webb with Robin Spielberg

Sunday, November 17

$35/$38/$45/$48

Corey Smith - In The Meantime Tour

Monday, November 18

$35/$38/$45/$48

On a Winter's Night feat. Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin & Cliff Eberhardt

Tuesday, November 19

$24/$28/$30/$32

10 Years 1 Night - An Evening with Kris Allen

Wednesday, November 20

$25/$28/$32/$35

Don McLean

Thursday, November 21

$75/$85/$88/$95

Heather McDonald

Friday, November 22 (podcast show)

Saturday, November 23; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m. (stand up shows)

$35/$38/$48/$48/$85

Chicago Philharmonic Fall Series

Sunday, November 24; 12:00 p.m.

$25 General Admission

Cabernet, Clarinet, and Strings

Enter the Haggis

Sunday, November 24; 7:00 p.m.

$15/$18/$22/$25

Cherie Currie & Brie Darling

Monday, November 25

$25/$28/$32/$35

Digable Planets

Tuesday-Wednesday, November 26-27; 7:00 and 9:30 p.m.

$45/$48/$55/$58

Dwele

Friday, November 29; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$45/$50/$55/$65

BoDeans

Saturday, November 30; 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Full Band Electric

Sunday, December 1; 7 p.m. - Full Band Acoustic

$48/$58/$65/$68





