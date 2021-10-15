Cirque du Soleil's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… to Return to the Chicago Theatre

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Cirque du Soleil have announced that the acclaimed family holiday theatrical - "'Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil - is returning to The Chicago Theatre (175 N. State Street) for 17 performances only from November 26 through December 5, 2021, prior to opening in New York at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden December 9.

"'Twas the Night Before...," Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer - rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions.

The international cast features Roberto Alvarez Serrano (Spain), Lucas Gabriel Morales Bravo (Argentina), Sekou Camara (Guinea), Jean-Marc Giese (France), Quentin Greco (France) and Evan Tomlinson Weintraub (United States) performing Hoop Diving and Acrobatic Table; Alicia Beaudoin (Canada) performing Acrobatic Bicycle and as Isabella; Danila Bim (Brazil) performing Hair Suspension; Suren Bozyan (Russia) & Karyna Konchakivska (Ukraine) in Duo Straps; Ming-En Chen, Shuo-En Liao, Tsung-ying Lin, Hao Yu (Taiwan) performing Diabolo; Holler Zavatta & Kimberly Zavatta (Italy) performing Roller Skating; Miguel Gigosos Ronda (Spain) performing as Jolly Santa and clown; Masha Terentieva (Canada/Russia) performing Hotel Cart; Alexis Vigneault (Canada) as Father and performing Acrobatic Lamp; and Jenna Beltran, Carlo Darang, Shannon Kelly, Samuel Moore and Bianca Vallar (United States) along with Kalila Hermant (Belgium), as ensemble dancers.

The creative team consists of Manuel Bissonnette as Creative Director, James Hadley as Writer and Stage Director, Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer and Artistic Director, Edesia Moreno Barata as Acrobatic Choreographer & Performance Designer, Vinh Nguyen/Kinjaz as Choreographer, Jean-Phi Goncalves as Musical Composer, James Lavoie as Costume Designer, Maryse Gosselin as Make-Up Designer, Nicolas Brion as Light Designer, and Paul Bisson as Sound Designer. The show is produced by Cirque du Soleil Executive Producer and Head of Creation Marie-Josee Adam and Chief Creative Officer Diane Quinn.

The critically acclaimed production of "'Twas the Night Before...," returns to The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden after debuting at both venues in 2019. The Chicago run sold more than 50,000 tickets, completely selling out its 17-show engagement, while the New York run sold out a whopping 25 performances. Among the national buzz this holiday theatrical garnered:

Tickets for "'Twas the Night Before..." at The Chicago Theatre start at $30 and can be purchased online at www.chicagotheatre.com/cirque or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at The Chicago Theatre. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

The Chicago Theatre continues to operate in accordance with all government mandates, and current City of Chicago and State of Illinois guidelines require that all guests age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in The Chicago Theatre, except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check www.chicagotheatre.com/cirque for the latest information.