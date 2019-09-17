Chicago's The Four C Notes To Perform Benefit Concert At Addison Trail High School

THE FOUR C NOTES, the Chicago's hometown tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will be appearing at a one night only fundraiser concert on Friday, October 18, 2019. Backed by their live 7 piece band, THE FOUR C NOTES are led by John Michael Coppola who appeared in Chicago's long running Jersey Boys. The event is being presented by the Addison Sister Cities Student Exchange Program, with all proceeds benefiting the program.

THE FOUR C NOTES recreate the songs that made an overnight sensation of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, whose popularity was reignited by the Broadway show Jersey Boys.

Enza Spilotro, Member of the Sister City Committee and Italian teacher at Addison Trail High School said, "Six years ago, I was searching high and low for a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute group for my wedding, and that is when I was introduced to John Michael Coppola. And, oh what a night it was! Fast forward to present day, I asked him if THE FOUR C NOTES would be interested in helping me host a benefit concert for my students traveling to Italy, and he gladly said, yes! My high school initiated a student exchange program in 2011. This gave the ATHS students the opportunity to immerse themselves into the Italian culture first- hand. The money raised will go directly to students participating in Addison's Italian Student Exchange program."

John Michael Coppola, who understudied the role of Frankie Valli during the nearly 3 year run of the Chicago production of Jersey Boys, was grateful for Enza's first phone call. "Enza asked me to create a 30 minute set using musical tracks. I hired 3 friends of mine from the Chicago theater and music scene to perform with me, and it sort of sky rocketed from there," said Coppola. "It was as if the universe said 'Yes! Go with that instinct'. The show has grown to a full 90 minute show, with a 7 piece band, and we've been busy ever since. We're the only group exclusively doing this material in the entire Midwest, but we're asked to perform at events all over the country. If it weren't for Enza, we literally would not be here, so of course I was on board to support this effort!"

The concert will take place at the Addison Trail High School Auditorium, 213 N. Lombard Road Addison, IL 60101. Doors open at 7:15 pm, with the concert at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00.

For tickets, please visit thefourcnotes.com.





