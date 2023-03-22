Chicago's Sideshow Theatre Company Will Cease Operations

Chicago's Sideshow Theatre Company has announced that, after 15 years, it will cease operations this year.

"After 15 years and more than 30 productions, the ensemble and board of directors of Sideshow Theatre Company has voted to dissolve the company and draw our chapter in Chicago theatre to a close," reads a statement on the company's website.

The decision comes after the turnover of the company's artistic and administrative staff, as well as the cancellations of its 2022 Gala and planned production of Pro-Am.

"Before voting to dissolve, Sideshow ensured that all artists who had been contracted for Pro-Am were paid their full stipends as though the show had moved forward, and we will be donating our remaining funds evenly amongst seven other non-profits in whose work we believe deeply," the statement reads.

Sideshow's website will be maintained through at least the end of 2023 as an accessible archive of the company's work.

