Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Names Jennie Oh Brown New Executive Director

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras has announced Jennie Oh Brown as its next Executive Director, beginning May 22, 2023. Working in tandem with CYSO's leadership team, Brown will build on CYSO's mission of inspiring personal excellence through music by identifying new relationships and educational and performance opportunities for CYSO's young musicians. This work will also include expanding community partnerships to provide musical training and access in under-served communities throughout Chicago and increase CYSO's profile as one of the nation's cultural and musical gems.

A celebrated artist, arts administrator, educator, and visionary, Brown brings a wealth of experience and a wide-ranging skill set to her new position. Brown has most recently served as Artistic Director with Epiphany Center for the Arts, curating programs and concerts and developing educational programming throughout the landmark venue's performance spaces. Brown previously served as Executive and Artistic Director of Ear Taxi Festival in 2021, founder, director, and faculty member of Credo Flute, and on faculty at Wheaton College and Elmhurst University. She is founder and director of Picosa chamber music collective, Artist-in-Residence at Epiphany Center for the Arts, and serves on the board of Chamber Music of America.

"CYSO has set a high bar for inspiring generations of young musicians and leaders," said Brown. "Great music has the power to change culture and to heal spirits. It is more than beautiful sounds; We are creating citizens through this artistic life who are learning to lead, to encourage one another with empathy and kindness, and to serve the greater good. It is a true honor to have been selected as the next Executive Director, and I look forward to working with Music Director Allen Tinkham and the entire CYSO community to create an impact for years to come."

In addition to her many administrative arts leadership positions, as a flutist, Brown has been an energizing and creative force in the field of classical music for more than 20 years in a broad range of contexts. As a recording artist, her solo album, Giantess, was featured in the Chicago Tribune's Best classical albums of 2019: World premieres, historic revivals, and enticingly eclectic music (Howard Reich). In addition, as a CYSO alumni parent, she will bring a unique perspective on the impact and importance of the programming CYSO provides to young musicians.

"Jennie is a force within the Chicago and national music scene, and we are thrilled to officially announce her as our next Executive Director," said CYSO Board Chair Ross Bricker. "We were seeking a collaborative, innovative, and inspiring individual as our next leader, and we look forward to growing and flourishing with Jennie's background and expertise. I am confident that her vision and skillset will propel CYSO to new levels, ensure it remains a best-in-class program available to all, and bring the enormous benefits that CYSO provides to students throughout Chicagoland."

"Jennie's unique experience as an arts administrator, music educator, and acclaimed musician is exceptionally aligned to strengthening and invigorating CYSO's mission of inspiring and cultivating personal excellence through music," said CYSO Music Director Allen Tinkham. "We share the belief that music has the power to open hearts and minds, and we are committed to building on CYSO's reputation for unparalleled performances of diverse repertoire including the music of living and underrepresented composers. I am privileged to partner with Jennie for the next chapter of CYSO."

Brown holds Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music in Performance, Repertoire, and Literature degrees and the Performers Certificate from the University of Rochester, Eastman School of Music, in Rochester, NY. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and is a graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy. Brown is a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the diversity and inclusion and historical flutes committees of the National Flute Association.

About Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras' mission is to inspire and cultivate personal excellence through music. After more than 75 years of music-making, CYSO continues to shape generations of young leaders and musicians. Students collaborate and create in a learning environment like no other, developing fundamental skills including leadership, self-confidence, teamwork, and resilience. CYSO is committed to educating, encouraging, and empowering each young musician so that they may pursue personal excellence both on and off the stage.

CYSO works with young musicians ages 6-18 in on-site and school-based ensembles and offers community programming reaching audiences of all ages across the Chicago region. Ensembles include symphony orchestras, string orchestras, steelpan, jazz band, chamber music, and music composition programs. CYSO invests in our community through CYSO@CPS school-based ensembles and free concerts that reach more than 10,000 young people annually.

CYSO promotes and provides ensemble-focused programming out of a belief in the power of community. A young musician's time at CYSO is a pathway of opportunity and growth, but they do not walk it alone. By bringing together young people from across the region, CYSO students build bonds with those who come from different backgrounds and share a passion for music. They develop the skills necessary to thrive as an ensemble. Whether or not a student continues music studies after their time in CYSO, young people leave with increased self-confidence, a strong sense of discipline, and a deep appreciation for music and the arts. Find out more at cyso.org