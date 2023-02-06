Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Will Offer $11 Million in Grants to Nonprofit Arts Organizations

The application deadline is February 28, 2023 at 5:00pm CT.

Feb. 06, 2023  
$11 million in grants will be distributed to nonprofit arts organizations in Chicago. Grants are expected to range from $10,000 to $250,000.

The Chicago Arts Recovery Program will provide resources to arts organizations to examine and address ongoing challenges brought on or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is to enrich Chicago's artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. To support this overarching mission, the Cultural Grants Program's goal is to play an active role in the development of Chicago's arts and culture community by funding artists and arts organizations that have the potential to meaningfully contribute to the City's cultural vitality.

The DCASE Cultural Grants Program strives to:

(1) Elevate Chicago's arts and culture community;

(2) Promote access to the breadth of arts and cultural programming in our city; and

(3) Support those not typically represented in traditional local funding infrastructures.



