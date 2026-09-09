Chicago Violin Competition to Open Registration for 2026

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The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC) is an international violin competition held online, providing promising young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage. CVC is now accepting registrations for its 2026 edition, scheduled for November 22, 2026.

This prestigious online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC continues to inspire the next generation of violinists while connecting musicians worldwide through a vibrant virtual stage. Check previous award winners..

Registration Deadline - Oct 31, 2026. REGISTER

Young Artist Division (Ages 7-17) - Repertoire

Concertos

Barber - Concerto, 1st Movt

Bartok - Concerto #1, 1st Movt

Bruch - Concerto #1 in G-minor, 1st Movt

more...

Solo / Showpieces

Bach - Partita in E-Major - Preludium

Bazzini - La Ronde des Lutins

Paganini-Kreisler - La Campanella

more...

Senior Artist Division (Ages 18-28) - Repertoire

Concertos

Bartok - Concerto #2, 1st Movt

Dvorak - Concerto, 1st Movt

Elgar - Concerto, 1st Movt

more...

Solo / Showpieces

Bach - Chaconne from Partita #2

Corigliano - The Red Violin Caprices

Ernst - Der Erlkönig

more...

Registration Info

Deadline: October 31, 2026

Entry Fee: $200 - Young Artist / $250 - Senior Artist

REGISTER

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