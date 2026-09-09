Chicago Violin Competition to Open Registration for 2026
Young Artist and Senior Artist divisions feature works by Bach, Bartok, Bruch, and other classical composers.
The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC) is an international violin competition held online, providing promising young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage. CVC is now accepting registrations for its 2026 edition, scheduled for November 22, 2026.
This prestigious online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC continues to inspire the next generation of violinists while connecting musicians worldwide through a vibrant virtual stage. Check previous award winners..
Registration Deadline - Oct 31, 2026. REGISTER
Young Artist Division (Ages 7-17) - Repertoire
Concertos
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Barber - Concerto, 1st Movt
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Bartok - Concerto #1, 1st Movt
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Bruch - Concerto #1 in G-minor, 1st Movt
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more...
Solo / Showpieces
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Bach - Partita in E-Major - Preludium
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Bazzini - La Ronde des Lutins
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Paganini-Kreisler - La Campanella
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more...
Senior Artist Division (Ages 18-28) - Repertoire
Concertos
- Bartok - Concerto #2, 1st Movt
- Dvorak - Concerto, 1st Movt
- Elgar - Concerto, 1st Movt
- more...
Solo / Showpieces
- Bach - Chaconne from Partita #2
- Corigliano - The Red Violin Caprices
- Ernst - Der Erlkönig
- more...
Registration Info
- Deadline: October 31, 2026
- Entry Fee: $200 - Young Artist / $250 - Senior Artist
- REGISTER
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