Chicago Theatres Continue to Struggle; Questions Arise About The Blue Man Group's Return After Cirque du Soleil's Bankruptcy

Chicago theatres are continuing to struggling amidst the health crisis, and many organizations are struggling to stay afloat amidst a myriad of issues that are arising as a result of the continued shutdown.

According to the Chicago Tribune, questions have arose about if and when the Blue Man Group will be able to return to the Briar Street Theatre.

The concerns have come up after Cirque du Soleil recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the company requested court protection through the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada. Application under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act will be heard by the Quebec Superior Court Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil laid off 4,679 employee, around 95% its workforce on March 19.

The Blue Man Group's spokesperson said she had no further information on if or when the show will be able to return.

"Because of the tremendous financial impact of the health crisis on the company and the fact that we have no clear timeline on when we will be allowed to get back on stage, we have no choice but to take a pause for a little while," a statement reads on the show's website. "This will allow us to build a more resilient and viable organization that will be able to face the uncharted territory brought about by COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Sheri Flanders is leading an effort to get some of the city's philanthropic entities to purchase the iO building from Charna Halpern, and have it reopen under new ownership, showcasing BIPOC improvisers, and presumably running as a non-profit.

There are 12 stage in the iO building, whose futures are currently unknown.

Second City is also facing its own struggles after co-owner Andrew Alexander put his share of the venue up for sale.

At this time, theatres, including Broadway in Chicago, have not received government funding. The Arts for Illinois relief initiative applies only to non-profit cultural organizations

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced that the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will begin distributing the first $60 million installment of Business Interruption Grants shortly, but there is no telling if the amount of money will be able to solve the problems these organizations are facing.

Read more on Chicago Tribune.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You