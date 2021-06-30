Chicago Tap Theatre presents Tap Secret!, Sunday, July 10, at 3 and 7 p.m. live at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. In Tap Secret!, it's the 90s and pop music is under attack and only Paulie, a young dancer's rhythm can save it.

The new original story was conceived by JC Brooks with assistance from director Mike Weaver and choreographer Mark Yonally and features an original score by Brooks.

The running time for Tap Secret! is 65 minutes with no intermission. To enforce social distancing guidelines, both the 3 and 7 p.m. shows will have limited seating to accommodate social distancing. Tickets are $40 and are available at ChicagoTapTheatre.com or https://northshorecenter.org/.

"Chicago Tap Theatre is looking forward to performing in front of a live audience with our latest production," said Artistic Director Mark Yonally. "The company is excited to bring this premiere to Chicago audiences and we know the audiences will love our 90s themed Tap Secret!. Audiences can expect a fun satire of 90s pop, amidst a story that deals with the importance of rhythmic sophistication both in our lives and in our music."

It's the 1990s, and the EmptyV Music Network has a plan to ensure that pop music remains packageable and sell to a public conditioned to expect their music to be smooth, simple and easy to digest. Three young women suspect that something is up, and they hatch a plan to try to thwart EmptyV and ensure that music remains rich and rhythmically complex. In order to do so, they will need the help of Paulie, a young researcher that works for the music company.

Featured dancers in Tap Secret! include: Sara Anderson, Ali Calamoneri, Molly Eder, Jorie Goins, Sterling Harris, Sofia Hessevick, Heather Latakas, Chris Matthews, Anna Lynn Robbins, Molly Smith, Kirsten Uttich, Jennifer Pfaff Yonally and Mark Yonally.

The production team for Tap Secret! features: JC Brooks (original music and lyrics), Jeff Hancock (costume design), Dustin Derry (lighting and production design), Mike Weaver (director) and Mark Yonally (choreography).

It is important to note that CTT will be observing all relevant rules and guidelines surrounding social distancing, number of people gathered and mask-wearing both in the rehearsal process and the performance itself.