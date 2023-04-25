Chicago Tap Theatre Concludes 20th Anniversary With World Premiere

Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) concludes its 20th Anniversary season with the world premiere of "Synesthete," at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., June 8 - 11 with the press opening June 8 at 8 p.m. The production will feature a full program of new work featuring live music and choreographed and curated by CTT Artistic Associate Sterling Harris. The performance schedule is Thursday, June 8 - Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets for "Synesthete" are currently on sale and begin at $35. For more information, visit ChicagoTapTheatre.com.

Chicago Tap Theatre's Artistic Associate Sterling Harris curates an evening-length production of new work for the conclusion of CTT's 20th Anniversary season. Tap dance lies at the intersection of dance and music; tap dancers are both dancers and musicians simultaneously. What you see is what you hear, what you hear is what you see. Instead of just dancing to music, tap requires that one also becomes the music - opening the door to deeper expression, connection and exploration.

"Synesthete" explores the inherently cross-sensory nature of tap dance. A synesthete is a person whose sensory perceptions are intertwined. What would usually stimulate one sense instead stimulates multiple. Imagine being able to hear colors, or actually see music that you listen to, or feel the sensation of a touch when you hear a specific note. Positioning tap dance as the inducer or trigger experience, "Synesthete" invites audiences into a world that is a blend of music, dance, motion, emotion, sensation and perception.

Dancers performing in "Synesthete" include Mark Yonally, Sterling Harris, Molly Smith, Heather Latakas, Sara Anderson, Chris Matthews, Molly Eder, Abby Cooper, Michelle Haskell, Liora Lahav, Amber Buchanan, and Case Prime. The audience will hear an arrangement of live music featuring songs by Ahmad Jamal, Wynton Marsalis, Makaya McCraven, Herbie Hancock, and more.