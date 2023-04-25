Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Tap Theatre Concludes 20th Anniversary With World Premiere

Performances run June 8-11.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Chicago Tap Theatre Concludes 20th Anniversary With World Premiere

Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) concludes its 20th Anniversary season with the world premiere of "Synesthete," at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., June 8 - 11 with the press opening June 8 at 8 p.m. The production will feature a full program of new work featuring live music and choreographed and curated by CTT Artistic Associate Sterling Harris. The performance schedule is Thursday, June 8 - Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets for "Synesthete" are currently on sale and begin at $35. For more information, visit ChicagoTapTheatre.com.

Chicago Tap Theatre's Artistic Associate Sterling Harris curates an evening-length production of new work for the conclusion of CTT's 20th Anniversary season. Tap dance lies at the intersection of dance and music; tap dancers are both dancers and musicians simultaneously. What you see is what you hear, what you hear is what you see. Instead of just dancing to music, tap requires that one also becomes the music - opening the door to deeper expression, connection and exploration.

"Synesthete" explores the inherently cross-sensory nature of tap dance. A synesthete is a person whose sensory perceptions are intertwined. What would usually stimulate one sense instead stimulates multiple. Imagine being able to hear colors, or actually see music that you listen to, or feel the sensation of a touch when you hear a specific note. Positioning tap dance as the inducer or trigger experience, "Synesthete" invites audiences into a world that is a blend of music, dance, motion, emotion, sensation and perception.

Dancers performing in "Synesthete" include Mark Yonally, Sterling Harris, Molly Smith, Heather Latakas, Sara Anderson, Chris Matthews, Molly Eder, Abby Cooper, Michelle Haskell, Liora Lahav, Amber Buchanan, and Case Prime. The audience will hear an arrangement of live music featuring songs by Ahmad Jamal, Wynton Marsalis, Makaya McCraven, Herbie Hancock, and more.




The 34th Annual RHINO FEST Returns June 2 – July 1 At Four Chicago Venues Photo
The 34th Annual RHINO FEST Returns June 2 – July 1 At Four Chicago Venues
Curious Theatre Branch has announced the 34th annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, playing June 2 - July 1, 2023 at four venues across Chicago. The month-long festival of shows will kick off with a special concert event on Wednesday, May 31 at Constellation Chicago (3111 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago) headlined by art/folk/cabaret act The Crooked Mouth. The full line-up will be announced shortly.
Photos: Northlight Theatre Continues 2022-2023 Season With TH PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New P Photo
Photos: Northlight Theatre Continues 2022-2023 Season With TH PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music
Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2022–2023 season with The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old music by Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse and David M. Lutken, conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken.  The production opened April 21st and runs through May 14 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.
Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane Theatre opened its incredible 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. See photos from the production!
World Premieres & More Set for Raven Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo
World Premieres & More Set for Raven Theatre 2023-24 Season
Raven Theatre has announced its 41st Season, kicking off this fall with an ingenious and hair-raising revival of Lucille Fletcher’s drama Night Watch directed by Georgette Verdin.

More Hot Stories For You


The 34th Annual RHINO FEST Returns June 2 – July 1 At Four Chicago VenuesThe 34th Annual RHINO FEST Returns June 2 – July 1 At Four Chicago Venues
April 24, 2023

Curious Theatre Branch has announced the 34th annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, playing June 2 - July 1, 2023 at four venues across Chicago. The month-long festival of shows will kick off with a special concert event on Wednesday, May 31 at Constellation Chicago (3111 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago) headlined by art/folk/cabaret act The Crooked Mouth. The full line-up will be announced shortly.
Photos: Northlight Theatre Continues 2022-2023 Season With TH PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old MusicPhotos: Northlight Theatre Continues 2022-2023 Season With TH PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music
April 24, 2023

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2022–2023 season with The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old music by Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse and David M. Lutken, conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken.  The production opened April 21st and runs through May 14 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.
Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane TheatrePhotos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
April 24, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre opened its incredible 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. See photos from the production!
World Premieres & More Set for Raven Theatre 2023-24 SeasonWorld Premieres & More Set for Raven Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 24, 2023

Raven Theatre has announced its 41st Season, kicking off this fall with an ingenious and hair-raising revival of Lucille Fletcher’s drama Night Watch directed by Georgette Verdin.
Aspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This WeekAspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This Week
April 24, 2023

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art.
share