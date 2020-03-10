Chicago Street Theatre Has Announced The Cast Of GOD OF CARNAGE

April 17th-May 2nd, Chicago Street Theatre will be playing God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza (Translated by Christopher Hampton), also made into the film Carnage (2011). This 2009 Tony Award winning play will be directed by Mandy Hull. The story follows a playground altercation between 11 year old boys bringing together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Chicago Street Theatre's cast of God of Carnage.

Alan Raleigh: Jason Utesch

Annette Raleigh: Jessie Howe

Michael Novak: Mike Glorioso

Veronica Novak: Sarah Dolan

Tickets are on sale NOW and can be purchased online at ChicagoStreet.org or by calling (219) 464-1636 x.1 during business hours.





