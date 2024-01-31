Chicago Sinfonietta's MLK Tribute Concert Recognized with a Silver Anthem Award at 3rd Annual Anthem Awards

The orchestra joins a distinguish-ed list of organizations and individuals from around the world whose "mission-driven work" has been recognized.

Chicago Sinfonietta's MLK Tribute Concert Recognized with a Silver Anthem Award at 3rd Annual Anthem Awards

Chicago Sinfonietta was announced as a recipient of a 2024 Silver Anthem Award: Community Event, Education, Art & Culture for its MLK Tribute Concert.  Recognized as a leader of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the field of symphonic music by creating community through curated symphonic experiences and education outreach, Chicago Sinfonietta is the first professional orchestra to receive the Silver Anthem Award in this category. The orchestra joins a distinguish-ed list of organizations and individuals from around the world whose “mission-driven work” has been recognized by the internationally renowned Anthem Awards, the largest and most comprehensive social impact award. 

Founded in 1987 by renowned conductor Paul Freeman to address the lack of diversity in orchestras and the vibrant, nuanced, communities in which they play, beginning with Chicago and expanding to focus on a larger scope, today Chicago Sinfonietta has evolved into a leadership position at the forefront of progressive change. With a chance meeting between Maestro Freeman and Dr. King at the Atlanta airport serving as partial inspiration for launching the orchestra, celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and honoring his legacy has been a guiding principal of the orchestra’s mission for all of its existence. The MLK Tribute Concert began as a bi-annual community concert during the organization’s first decade and has been an annual ritual of the Chicago Sinfonietta since 2005. Each concert honors Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black American voices, both past and present, creating a communal music experience and a sense of community.

"We're thrilled and humbled to receive recognition at the Anthem Awards," said Blake-Anthony Johnson, President and CEO of the Chicago Sinfonietta. "For over 36 years, we've been on a musical journey that started with our founder, Maestro Paul Freeman. Our commitment to bringing classical music to all corners of Chicagoland is showcased through various programs. Winning this award for our MLK Tribute Concert is not just an honor; it energizes us to keep pushing boundaries. We're dedicated to finding new and exciting ways to connect with our community, making classical music accessible locally and nationally. Our goal is to inspire a future filled with vibrant variety, embracing uniqueness, and endless possibilities for everyone." 

“The Anthem Awards were born out of the desire to amplify and celebrate the voices that are creating sustainable change and to inspire others to take action,” said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager. “In a year where so much is at stake, it is incredibly important to recognize impact work and celebrate the progress happening globally. Congratulations to all of this year’s Winners.” 

Chicago Sinfonietta joins a Who’s Who list that features such renowned organizations as Vote.org + Taylor Swift, Elton John AIDS Foundation, UNICEF, Planned Parenthood, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, World Wildlife Fund, It Gets Better Project, SiriusXM Podcast Network, Rare Beauty, World Food Program USA, and ACLU among 3rd Annual Anthem Awards winners announced today.  

This year’s winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) from over 2,000 submissions from 44 countries, and adjudicated by social impact leaders - intellectually diverse leaders from across the impact industry with expertise that spans across the Anthem cause areas. IADAS members include Nike Chief Sustainability Officer Noel Kinder, Netflix Director of Product Accessibility, Heather Dowdy, Newman’s Own Foundation President & CEO Alex Amouyel, Clinton Global Initiative University CEO Ragina Arrington, Etsy Director of Social Impact Strategy Dinah Jean, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts President Deborah F. Rutter, and many more.



