Chicago Show TALKIN' FUNNY Throws Some Serious Money On The Table

For the last 26 weeks, the live streaming revival of a cult classic Chicago CAN-TV call-in show has been courting some serious guests.

Hosts Sasha and The Noob have welcomed stars from SNL (Horatio Sanz, Steven Castillo), Comedy Central (Jordan Klepper, Lauren Lapkus), The State (Kevin Allison), Kids in The Hall (Kevin McDonald), other big names in comedy (Cameron Esposito, Scott Dikkers, Tim Barnes, Nick Vatterott). Inspired by the pandemic to take their long running CAN-TV show (2005-2011) and turn it into a live streaming show, they've been locked in as must-see entertainment on their website (TalkinFunny.com), and all other streaming platforms.

As announced in tonight's season finale, they have BIG things on the horizon for a second streaming season. Talkin' Funny will be giving FIFTY of their viewers the opportunity to win $50,000 in this upcoming season. In each of 25 episodes, TWO contestants will have the chance to unlock a vault by guessing its 4-digit combination. If one of the contestants gets it right, the vault will swing open, revealing The Noob's long lost mother, and a $50,000 cash prize.

Viewers can enter now for a chance to be one of the fifty lucky contestants by visiting TalkinFunny.com and clicking the banner at the top of the page. They can win bonus entries by completing tasks like tuning in to the show each week and listening for The Noob's secret word!

Season 2 of Talkin' Funny will begin on Tuesday, December 1st. In the interim, classic episodes from their CAN-TV days will be streaming in place of new episodes every Tuesday night, along with live commentary by Sasha and The Noob's counterparts, Steve Gadlin and Paul Luikart. Guests lined up for next season include Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in Napoleon Dynamite, and Michael Kaufman, brother to comedy legend Andy Kaufman.

Tune in to Talkin' Funny every Tuesday night, streaming live on Facebook, YouTube, and on TalkinFunny.com.

Sasha and The Noob are three-time Andy Kaufman Award finalists, a terrible idea for a comedy team that just won't die. Steve Gadlin (Sasha) once sold a stick figure cat drawing company to MARK CUBAN on Shark Tank, and is a two-time loser on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Paul Luikart (The Noob) is an artist and teacher.



