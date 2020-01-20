Chicago Philharmonic is Bringing Visceral Dance Chicago and Daring Mixed Program to the North Shore

This March, Chicago Philharmonic and Principal Conductor Scott Speck explore turning points in the lives of four exceptional composers in Promise: Mozart, Pärt, Bacewicz, Dvořák at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Beginning the program is the first of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Salzburg Symphonies," the sparkling Divertimento in D Major. Written when the composer was just sixteen years old, the symphony shows Mozart's stunning genius as well as the precocious maturity and elegance that would define his later compositions. Complementing Mozart's Divertimento is Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz's Concerto for String Orchestra. This driving, electric piece is Bacewicz's magnum opus, whose career as a neoclassical composer blazed a trail for countless women composers and musicians after her. Chicago Philharmonic then takes on a concert hall classic, Antonín Dvořák's charming Serenade for Strings, written as the composer stood on the threshold of greatness. Joining the orchestra for the fourth time is dynamic Visceral Dance Chicago. The two organizations collaborated to create The Dream in 2017, which was called "electrically charged" (See Chicago Dance) and "an ideal collaboration" (Chicago Sun-Times) and returned by popular demand in 2018. This time Visceral Dance Chicago joins the orchestra onstage with world-premiere choreography by Nick Pupillo, set to Arvo Pärt's meditative Trisagion. This piece uses minimalist musical textures to express Pärt's Eastern Orthodox faith.

Promise is the fourth of seven symphonic concerts in Chicago Philharmonic's 30th season. Chicago Phil engages a wide audience with innovative programming, exciting partnerships, and world-class music performances. For more information regarding the season, visit https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/2019-2020-season-family/.

Promise: Mozart, Pärt, Bacewicz, Dvořák

Sunday March 1, 3pm

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie

Scott Speck Conductor

Nick Pupillo Choreographer

Visceral Dance Chicago

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D Major, K. 136

Grażyna Bacewicz Concerto for String Orchestra

Arvo Pärt Trisagion

Antonín Dvořák Serenade for Strings in E Major, Op. 22

Tickets $25 - $75 | Students from $10





