Chicago Philharmonic and Adrian Dunn Present REDEMPTION

The Chicago Philharmonic has announced a first-ever collaboration with critically acclaimed multi-genre musical artist and social justice advocate Adrian Dunn for a performance of Redemption to be streamed exclusively via Harris Theatre's "HT Virtual Stage" from June 29 - August 27. Redemption is a new collection of spirituals and gospel songs that reimagine and modernize the genre's historical roots, celebrate African American history, and honor victims of systemic injustice across the country. To complement this event, a live, virtual discussion that explores the role of classical music in the era of Black Lives Matter will take place on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The 90-minute Redemption concert and virtual roundtable are both free of charge. More details are available at chicagophilharmonic.org.

"Each song in Redemption, written and arranged by Adrian Dunn, has a powerful message that takes the listener through a journey of the music of Black America," said Terell Johnson, Chicago Philharmonic's incoming Executive Director. "The title Redemption refers to Adrian's ideas of musical and social redemption, and each original work is dedicated to a victim of racism, creating not only a beautiful tribute, but a call to contemplate, through music, the America we hope to see."

Joining Adrian Dunn and the full Chicago Philharmonic orchestra onstage are the Adrian Dunn Singers, an all-black professional vocal ensemble established in 2018. Also featured is young violin virtuoso Njioma Grevious, Juilliard student and 2016 White House performer, in Marcus Norris' Glory, a cinematic violin concerto at the crossroads of classical and hip hop. Redemption will also include an orchestral arrangement of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, arranged by Dunn and composer Dennis Atkinson Jr.

During the virtual roundtable discussion on June 18, prominent Chicago music leaders will discuss how music can serve as a catalyst for social justice. Panelists include Dunn, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Susan Lape, and Chicago Children's Choir Director of African Diasporic Music and Studies Lonnie Norwood. Moderating the discussion will be incoming Chicago Philharmonic Executive Director Terell Johnson, and opening remarks will be made by current Chicago Philharmonic Executive Director Donna Milanovich and Harris Theater CEO and President Lori Dimun.

Redemption was filmed at the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater on June 5 and is the first of two Chicago Philharmonic concerts to be streamed through HT Virtual Stage. On June 25, Chicago Philharmonic and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance will record San Juan to Chicago: Un Puente Musical. The joint concert will be available to stream for 60 days beginning August 17.

More information can be found at chicagophilharmonic.org.