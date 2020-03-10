Chicago Philharmonic Brings Best Of Indian And American Classical Music to Harris Theater

This April, Chicago Philharmonic and Guest Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya combine classical music traditions of East and West with sarod master Amjad Ali Khan at Harris Theater for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago.

Indian music legend and composer, Amjad Ali Khan, reunites with the Philharmonic for the second time performing his Samagaan: A Concerto for Sarod, Concertant Group and String Orchestra with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Complementing Samaagam is Dmitri Shostakovich's rich, moody Chamber Symphony in C Minor, which was inspired by the ruins of Dresden, Germany after World War II. Chicago Philharmonic then takes on the Moth Aria from short opera Taking Up Serpents with "fearless" (Opera News) soprano Alexandra Loutsion, written by groundbreaking Indian-American composer Kamala Sankaram.

Prior to the start of the concert at 2:30pm, dance artists Ashwaty Chennat and Colin Mascarenha from Mandala Ensemble will perform transnational South Asian dance. This performance is part of Chicago Phil's NEXT! in the Foyer initiative to give extraordinary musicians the opportunity to be heard by Chicago Philharmonic patrons, musicians, and conductors.

Unity is the fifth of seven symphonic concerts in Chicago Philharmonic's 30th season. Chicago Phil engages a wide audience with innovative programming, exciting partnerships, and world-class music performances. For more information regarding the season, visit https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/2019-2020-season-family/.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You