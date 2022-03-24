Chicago Philharmonic Awarded $75,000 Grant

The League of American Orchestras has awarded a $75,000 grant to The Chicago Philharmonic Society to help create a more equitable organizational culture. Chicago Philharmonic was one of twenty nation-wide organizations, and the only Chicago organization this funding cycle, to receive this distinction. The three-year grant will allow the Chicago Philharmonic to work directly with a consultant specializing in this field. After months of searching, Chicago Philharmonic's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee chose Jeri Lynne Johnson as a consultant to lead the orchestra into a new phase of inclusivity. Johnson's many accomplishments include an impressive career as an orchestra conductor, administrator, and a DEI arts consultant.

"Since I took on the role of Executive Director at Chicago Philharmonic a year ago, I knew we were on a path to becoming Chicago's most accessible orchestra: we have a cutting-edge system of governance that places musicians in the driver's seat, an enthusiastic and innovative DEI Committee, and a finger on the pulse of our larger community of musicians and music-loving Chicagoans," said Terell Johnson, Executive Director and SPHINX Lead Fellow. "Now we can hone these raw assets and continue to improve our organization at every level. We're all very excited to work with Jeri Lynne, who I think is perfect for this project."

In addition to Chicago Philharmonic's work with a consultant, representatives from the organization will take part in five convenings each grant year-three curricular sessions and two peer learning convenings. Informal and facilitated discussion via online communication platforms will connect participants with the wider Catalyst Fund community of previous grantees. Administrative, educational, and artistic staff, board members, and musicians from each orchestra will participate.

Chicago Philharmonic has made significant strides in DEI, especially since the creation of the DEI Committee in 2016, and the 2021-2022 season which features more programming of Black and Lantinx composers and artists than ever before. Recent projects include the inaugural Donna Milanovich Composer in Residence program, a three-year residency for three emerging composers of color designed to launch them into the next stages of their career; collaborations with Harris Theater's HT Virtual Stage to provide free online concerts, with guest appearances including Adrian Dunn and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance; and the upcoming Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert during Juneteenth weekend.

ABOUT CATALYST

Launched in 2019 and preceding the Incubator, The Catalyst Fund pilot program made a strong impact on the field, with several orchestras receiving multiple grants over three years to sustain their work. 76 Catalyst Fund grants were awarded to 49 orchestras of all sizes and types, each demonstrating a strong commitment and dedication to EDI work and an increased awareness that systemic change requires a sustained effort over time. More than 80% of first-year grantees reported making either policy or programming changes as a result of their funded work, with most engaging board and musicians alongside staff.

The Catalyst Fund Incubator and The Catalyst Fund pilot program are informed by earlier dialogue and research. A major national convening co-hosted by the League and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in December 2015 was catalytic in launching national task forces and annual convenings to engage orchestras in EDI efforts. Two important League studies, Racial/Ethnic and Gender Diversity in the Orchestra Field, and Forty Years of Fellowships: A Study of Orchestras' Efforts to Include African American and Latino Musicians, further served to inform and stimulate action. In April 2018 the League launched, in partnership with The Sphinx Organization and the New World Symphony, the National Alliance for Audition Support, a national initiative that offers Black and Latinx musicians a customized combination of mentoring, audition preparation, and audition travel stipends. Additional information on these programs and other EDI activity, including the League's Catalyst Guides, Promising Practices: Actions Orchestras Can Take to Make Progress Toward Equity and Making the Case for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in Orchestras, its EDI Strategic Framework, and articles, webinars, and other materials, is available from the League's Catalyst Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Resource Center.

Catalyst is made possible by a generous grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation with additional support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO PHILHARMONIC SOCIETY

The Chicago Philharmonic Society is a collaboration of nearly 200 of the highest-level classical musicians performing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Governed under a groundbreaking structure of musician leadership, the Society presents concerts at venues throughout the Chicago area that cover the full spectrum of symphonic music. The Society's orchestra, known simply as the Chicago Philharmonic, has been called one of the country's finest symphonic orchestras, and its unique chamber music ensembles, which perform as Chicago Phil Chamber, draw from its vast pool of versatile musicians. The Society's community engagement programs connect Chicago-area youth to classical music by providing access to symphonic concerts, mentorship from Chicago Philharmonic musicians, and performance opportunities. Founded 32 years ago, the Chicago Philharmonic is known for providing symphonic support to international and national touring companies in all music genres and served as the official orchestra of the Joffrey Ballet for eight years. The Chicago Philharmonic also continues its nearly 30-year association with Ravinia Festival, is a resident company of the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, and performs at all the great concert halls of the Chicago and North Shore area, including Auditorium Theatre and Symphony Center. The Illinois Council of Orchestras has awarded the Chicago Philharmonic "Orchestra of the Year'' (2018), "Programming of the Year" (2019), "Community Relations of the Year" (2019), "Executive Director of the Year" (2020), and "Conductor of the Year" (2021). More information can be found at chicagophilharmonic.org.

ABOUT THE LEAGUE OF AMERICAN ORCHESTRAS

The League of American Orchestras leads, supports, and champions America's orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. Its diverse membership of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America runs the gamut from world-renowned orchestras to community groups, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music. The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League is a nexus of knowledge and innovation, advocacy, and leadership advancement. Its conferences and events, award-winning Symphony magazine, website, and other publications inform people around the world about orchestral activity and developments. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1962, the League links a national network of thousands of instrumentalists, conductors, managers and administrators, board members, volunteers, and business partners. Visit americanorchestras.org.

ABOUT JERI LYNNE JOHNSON

In 2005 Jeri made history as the first Black woman to win an international conducting prize when she was awarded the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship. Since then, she has continued to break barriers in Europe and the US as the first woman and/or African-American woman on the podium for many orchestras and opera companies in the US and Europe. Past conducting engagements have included the Philadelphia Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony (UK), the Weimar Staatskapelle (Germany), Dallas Symphony Orchestra, New Orleans Opera, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, among others. A versatile artist who is comfortable with a variety of genres and styles, Jeri has developed a reputation for offering masterful and compelling performances of contemporary repertoire and has led numerous world premieres. Her 2022 engagements include world premieres for the National Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM (Mexico), Chicago Opera Theater, Oregon Bach Festival, and Santa Fe Opera

In addition to her guest conducting, Jeri is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra - a model for the 21st-century American orchestra. Established in 2008, Black Pearl combines artistic excellence, cultural diversity and meaningful community engagement and has been recognized nationally and internationally as an award-winning leading innovator in social justice and racial equity. In January 2021, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra had the honor of being the only orchestra in North America invited to participate in a virtual collaborative concert as part of the World Economic Forum at Davos. This inspiring event called See Me! A Global Concert involved filmmakers, visual artists, choirs, orchestras, and musicians from around the world.

Based upon her work with Black Pearl, Jeri established DEI Arts Consulting in 2015 as a vehicle to share the insights and results of Black Pearl's programs through data-driven strategic and creative solutions for cultural institutions seeking to create a culture of belonging.