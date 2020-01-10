Chicago Phil Chamber Has Released Their Spring 2020 Schedule

Chicago Phil Chamber serves delightful programming at City Winery Chicago's West Loop location this spring. With a wide variety of concerts, presented in an intimate, casual brunch setting, this season's lineup promises a fun and entertaining time for music lovers of all ages.

Kicking off the spring series on Sunday, February 16 is In the Realm of Senses with a radical reimagining of Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Violinist, curator, and Chicago Philharmonic musician member Jeff Yang leads his own arrangement of the powerful 19th-century piece. Throughout the performance, audiences will experience stunning music paired with animated lithographs by John Gaudette, along with other sensory elements designed by artists of several mediums to delight the senses.

On Sunday, March 22, Strings, Syrah, & Sisterhood celebrates Women's History Month with a concert featuring works written by a diverse group of living, female composers performed by an all-women string quartet. Audiences will hear works from some of the finest composers of our day and age, including Jessie Montgomery's upbeat, playful Strum; Caroline Shaw's elegant Entr'acte, which draws inspiration from Haydn's String Quartet No. 67; and Gabriela Lena Frank's Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, which mixes elements from the western classical and Andean folk music traditions.

The spring season concludes on Sunday, April 26, with Na Zdraví! To Winds and Wine, as the Chicago Phil Chamber players invite audiences to raise their glasses to a rousing program of Czech and Czech-American pieces. Headlining the program is the Chicago premiere of Jacob Beranek's Wind Quintet. Beranek, a 20-year-old Czech-American composing prodigy, will attend the concert to introduce the piece. Plus, the Chamber Players treat audiences to Sir Malcolm Arnold's Three Shanties, including a surprisingly spritely version of "What Should We Do With a Drunken Sailor?" Rounding out the program is Wind Quintet No. 2 by the Czech father of the woodwind quintet, Anton Reicha.

Each of the programs are held at City Winery, located in Chicago's bustling gastronomic hub in the West Loop. Award-winning wines, beers and beverages, and a delicious brunch buffet are available for purchase from the venue from 11:00am. General admission tickets are $25, available for purchase at chicagophilharmonic.org. Discounts are offered for students and seniors.





