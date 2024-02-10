Chicago Magic Lounge to Present Ondřej Pšenička's 52 LOVERS as Spring Artist In Residence, Beginning in April

52 Lovers will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 3 – June 26, 2024.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, will kick off its 2024 Artist-In-Residence series with magician Ondřej Pšenička's 52 Lovers. Featuring entirely original magic designed by Ondřej himself, the highly interactive and engaging 52 Lovers promises an evening of laughter, awe, and astonishing entertainment. 52 Lovers runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 3 – June 26, 2024.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at the button below.  

Ondřej Pšenička (ON-dray zeh-NEET-skuh) is a renowned magician who has enchanted audiences worldwide for the past two decades. Known for his original magic effects and impish personality, Ondřej is thrilled to bring his one-man show, 52 Lovers, to the Chicago Magic Lounge stage. A magic creator and true vanguard in the art of card magic, Pšenička designed every magic effect in this show–you won't find magic effects like this performed by anyone else in the world.  

About the Artist

Based in Czech Republic, Ondřej has built his career on the global stage and, by the age of 30, gained recognition as one of the best magicians working today. He is a regular performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. He has even made several appearances on the popular TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where he successfully fooled the two world-class magicians three times!   

52 Lovers will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 3 – June 26, 2024.

Tickets are priced $42.50 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row).




