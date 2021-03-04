Chicago Humanities Festival To Host Famed Biographer Walter Isaacson

Chicago Humanities Festival is set to host famed biographer Walter Isaacson.

Walter Isaacson is the acclaimed biographer of Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, and Benjamin Franklin-turns his pen to another transformative figure: Jennifer Doudna, the Nobel Prize-winning creator of the gene editing technology CRISPR.

Code Breaker explores the medical miracles Doudna's scientific discoveries have made possible and the moral questions they pose. Isaacson will be joined at Chicago Humanities Festival by WBEZ's Chief Content Officer Steve Edwards to discuss Doudna's inspiring career, gene editing, and how new inventions affect the future of humanity. This event will be livestreamed with a Q&A.

