Chicago Humanities Festival Announces Full September Line-Up

Chicago Humanities Festival has announced the entire digital line-up for the month of September. In addition to already-announced speakers Claudia Rankine and Jill Lepore, events include David Spade interviewing Colin Quinn, a conversation with Chicago filmmakers about the future of the film industry in town, and Eboo Patel talking with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar.

All events require free registration and are live-streamed with live captioning unless otherwise indicated. Donations and sustained memberships help to ensure the stability of the Festival and fuel diverse and high-quality programming for the future.

Members Only Book Club with Scott Turow: Tues, Sept 1, Noon

Members Only Fall Preview: Wed, Sept 2, 6:00 PM

Krista Franklin and Nate Marshall on Black Futures: Tues, Sept 8, 7:00 PM (pre-recorded)

Chicago Neighborhood Check-in, Higher Education: Wed, Sept 9, Noon

What's Next? Michael Roth on Public Speech: Wed, Sept 9, 7:00 PM (Followed by a Members' Only Meet & Greet)

Terra Foundation Series: Monuments & Memorials: Thurs, Sept 10, 7:00 PM

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks On Morality: Fri, Sept 11, Noon (pre-recorded)

Jill Lepore on Data and Control: Wednesday, September 16, 7:00 PM (Followed by a Members Only Meet and Greet)

Clarissa Ward: On All Fronts: Thurs, Sept 17, 5:00 PM

Future of Independent Film in Chicago with Kris Rey & Jennifer Reeder: Friday, Sept 18, Noon

(pre-recorded)

Maria Hinojosa: Once I Was You: Mon, Sept 21, 7:00 PM (pre-recorded)

Colin Quinn: A Coast to Coast Roast of the 50 States: Tues, Sept 22, 7:00 PM (pre-recorded)

Ayad Akhtar: Homeland Elegies: Wed, Sept 23, 7:00 PM

Claudia Rankine: Thurs, Sept 24, 7:00 PM (Preceded by a Members Only Meet & Greet)

Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann on HBO's Room 104: Mon, Sept 28, 7:00 PM

