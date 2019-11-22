Chicago Human Rhythm Project will Present Annual Holiday Performance HOLIDAY RHYTHMS

Now in its fourth decade, the Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) presents performance, education and community development programs throughout the city throughout the year.



On December 16, CHRP will present its annual holiday performance, Holiday Rhythms, at the historic Jazz Showcase to benefit its arts education program, We ALL Got Rhythm (WAGR). WAGR brings ignition, engagement and immersion experiences to children and teens throughout the year in lecture-demonstrations, master classes, long term residencies and renowned immersion programs which have trained many of tap dances most celebrated luminaries including: MacArthur Genius, Michelle Dorrance; Jazz at Lincoln Center soloist and Broadway choreographer, Jared Grimes; 3Arts Award winner, Jumaane Taylor; and more.



Presented at the Jazz Showcase-an incomparable, intimate setting that is classic Chicago-HOLIDAY RHYTHMS will feature a night full of music, song, dance, drama, fashion, holiday traditions and, of course, rhythm - with very special guests-Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominated TED LOUIS LEVY, MacArthur "Genius" award winner REGINALD ROBINSON, internationally renowned Irish trio - STEAM (John Williams, Katie Grennan, and Steve Morrow), Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts, the Eric Hochberg Trio, Chicago Human Rhythm Project's founder and director, Lane Alexander and its performance collective, STONE SOUP RHYTHMS.

HOLIDAY RHYTHMS



by Chicago Human Rhythm Project

Mon, December 16, 2019, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM CST

$75 - $100

Tickets available through Eventbrite

Click here to Purchase Tickets Or call 312.542.2477

Jazz Showcase, 806 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605



Proceeds will support We ALL Got Rhythm, CHRP's Arts Education programs which ignite the imagination, engage the soul and immerse young people in the culture of rhythmic expression. Over the last 30 years, CHRP has brought percussive dance programs to more than 250,000 children and teens in elementary and high schools throughout Chicago with a special emphasis on underserved and disinvested communities.



The Chicago Human Rhythm Project empowers independent artists and percussive arts companies who share the language and culture of rhythm. Through the production of inspiring performances, education programs, and innovative business models for artistic collaboration CHRP catalyzes diverse communities to foster social reconciliation.





