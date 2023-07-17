﻿Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents 33rd Annual RHYTHM WORLD

Chicago Human Rhythm Project's 33nd Annual International Festival of American Tap presents performances, education programs and CHRP's annual Gala "Jubalee" at five venues around Chicago featuring generations of celebrated artists from around the globe directed by CHRP Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor. Running July 14 – 23.

JUBALEE! GALA

JULY 18

The Rhythm Project will honor Philip and Marsha Dowd with the JUBA! Award for Extraordinary Lifetime Commitment to Culture and Community at the legendary Jazz Showcase. Proceeds will support the acquisition, operation and expansion of the Mayfair Arts Center as well as free and affordable arts education programs in K-12 schools throughout Chicago throughout the year.

LANE ALEXANDER, Founding Director

"Directed by Jumaane Taylor, this year's festival strikes a balance between tradition, continuity and groundbreaking new work. In addition to a beautifully designed teacher training program, a historic residency by the Dianne Walker Foundation, and a world premiere of Jumaane's Cheap Suites and Hotels we are very proud to provide more than $15,000.00 in scholarships to deserving, talented students from around Chicago, the USA and the world."

JUMAANE TAYLOR, Artistic Director

"The Chicago Human Rhythm Project has strived to deliver a proper presence of artistic progressions within tap dance. Over decades we have witnessed the richness of the tap culture with CHRP, displaying a proud global community and an educated approach towards its preservation. As we share the art form, Rhythm World allows the space and the freedom for tap dancers to grow . . . discovering our own character, while learning and refining an element of percussive dance or hoofing. Those masterful players or practitioners are here to proclaim this form. Celebrate this dance with CHRP at Rhythm World 33!"

Free Performances Around Town July 16, 19, 23

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

July 16, 4 PM

FREE, Reserved Seating

Chicago Human Rhythm Project's performance collective, Stone Soups Rhythms, will premiere "Cheap Suites & Hotels", a new choreography by CHRP Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor. "Cheap Suites & Hotels" is a new collection of short works performed to the recorded music of Detroit master drummer and producer Karriem Riggins. According to Taylor, "The tap dancers play in these 5 short lived rhythmic wonders at about 1-2 minutes each, scratching deep into the floor until they decide to 'check-out.' The ensemble taps into a determination to morph the strategic rhythmic patterns of Riggins, using detailed tap steps to particularly collaborate with these instrumental vibrations."

Cheap Suites will share the program with the Chicago premiere of "Free Spirts Suite" by Christina Carminucci set to the music of Black female jazz pianist, arranger and composer Mary Lou Williams accompanied by the Eric Hochberg Trio as well as special guests.

Navy Pier's Polk Bros Park Lake Stage

July 19, 7 PM

FREE, Registration Suggested

Hoofing at the Pier! Jumaane Taylor and Stone Soup Rhythms will perform excerpts from "Cheap Suites & Hotels" and will be joined by guest artists from around the United States including Jason Janas (Detroit) and Victoria Jones (Las Vegas) as well as Chicago veteran Ayrie "Mr. Taps" King plus pre-professional youth groups from around the Midwest. The performance will conclude with the tap community's national anthem, the Shim Sham and the audience is invited to remain on the lawn to enjoy the Navy Pier fireworks display at 9 PM.

Millennium Park Residency Supports Rhythm World's Grand Finale in a Percussive Dance Collaboration Kicking off CHRP's 35th Anniversary Season

July 23, 6 PM Limited

Reserved Seating Requires Registration

Celebrating the kickoff of its 35th anniversary season, Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) will present a free performance featuring Stone Soup Rhythms, Ayodele Drum & Dance, Chicago Dance Crash, Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts, and Natya Dance Theatre at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion. This performance is free and is made possible by generous grants from The Chicago Free for All Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, The City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Millennium Park Residency Program supported by the Millennium Park Foundation, The Pritzker Foundation, and Millennium Park.

This performance highlights CHRP's three and a half decade commitment to presenting rhythm-culture in performance, education and community development programs that foster great art and cultural pluralism.

RW33 Education Programs July 14 - 22

Rhythm World 33 features 14 master teaching artists from around the globe including celebrated legends of the tap community Dianne "Lady Di" Walker, Sam Weber, Linda Sohl-Ellison and Reggio "the Hoofer" McLaughlin . . . renowned artists like CHRP Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor, Sammy Dyer School of the Theater and Dance's very own Idella Reed Davis, hoofer extraordinaire Jason Janas, Las Vegas producer Victoria Jones, St. Louisianan Marty Bronson and Dorrance Dance soloist Byron Tittle . . . and up and comers including Dance Magazine's “25 to Watch” Christina Carminucci, Music from the Sole ensemble member Orlando Hernández and international guest artist Melissa Almaguer (Mexico).

July 14 - 22, this extraordinary faculty will teach 40 masterclasses, 6 courses, a 3-day Teacher Training program and Dianne Walker's first Leon Collins' Choreographic Residency at the Fine Arts Building, Studio 300, CHRP's former American Rhythm Center (2012 - 2021). Students from as far away as Helsinki, Finland; Tokyo, Japan; and Florianopolis, Brazil will be joined by students from around Chicago and the USA for 8 days of intimate classes focused on tradition, technique, history and exploration of the form. Thanks to generous donations by individual donors, CHRP has awarded $15,000 in Tap Scholar tuition waivers to this year's festival. These scholarships help to remove economic barriers to participation. The Tap Scholar Awards are given in memory of Chicago Human Rhythm Project's co-founder, Kelly Ikaika" Michaels which has provided more than $350,000 in scholarship over the life of the program.

Gala JUBALEE!

July 18 6:30 PM

This July 18th at the Jazz Showcase, Chicago Human Rhythm Project will honor Philip and Marsha Dowd with the JUBA! Award for Extraordinary Lifetime Commitment to Culture and Community at the legendary Jazz Showcase. Attendees and supporters will also be entitled to a backstage pass and reserved seating to the Pritzker Pavilion July 23 when CHRP will kick off its 35th Anniversary. This year's event will support the acquisition, operation and expansion of the Mayfair Arts Center (MAC), an arts education/ business development center that supports independent artists and small to medium sized non-profits as well as dance and music classes for general public on Chicago's South Side in Calumet Heights.

JUBALEE 2023 has been reimagined to provide our devoted patrons with a variety of unique experiences up close and behind the scenes.

The July 18th JUBALEE! begins with a light buffet, passed hors d'oeuvres and an open bar followed by ground shaking performances by tap dance virtuosos from around the world, the JUBA! Award presentation and a paddle raise and champagne toast.

6:30 PM Cocktail Reception

7:15 PM Gala Performances and JUBA! Award presentation

8:30 PM Paddle Raise, Champagne Toast and Dessert

Past JUBA! Award recipients include Gregory Hines, Tommy Tune, Jeni LeGon, Bill Irwin, Savion Glover, Fayard Nicholas, Maurice Hines and many other civic and artistic luminaries.

For a complete list of previous awardees: https://www.chicagotap.org/juba-awardees

CHRP has raised $1.3mil of its $1.7mil Raise the Roof comprehensive campaign, with support from from the City of Chicago, Department of Planning and Economic Development's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund award, the Walder Foundation, Philip and Marsha Dowd, a Back to Business Grant from the State of Illinois, Pamela Crutchfield, Patti Eylar and Charles Gardner, Joyce Chelberg, Elaine and Arlen Rubin, and Richard and Diane Weinberg among others.

(CHRP) presents innovative performances and education programs that foster social reconciliation and economic development through American tap and percussive arts.

CHRP has been presenting percussive dance/arts since 1988, evolving from a men's duet company into the world's first, year-round presenter dedicated to foot-drumming and contemporary rhythmic expression. Central to CHRP's performance, education and community activating programs is its mission to build bridges between individuals and communities through the practice and appreciation of rhythm.

Whether as part of Chicago's International Festival of American Tap, Rhythm World; the collaborative citywide percussive dance festival, STOMPING GROUNDS; year-round education programs in Chicago Public Schools, We All Got Rhythm; its project-based ensemble, Stone Soup Rhythms; or its shared dance/arts incubator, the Mayfair Arts Center (MAC), CHRP focuses on artistic excellence, innovation, cultural pluralism and economic justice.

CHRP received an Emmy nomination for its PBS-ITVS documentary JUBA! Master of Tap and Percussive Dance; curated the first-ever full-length tap concert in a major theater at the Kennedy Center; has officially represented the U.S. in dance festivals in South America, Asia and Europe; and has been lauded as a pioneer in the field by the New York Times. Former students include our Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor, MacArthur “Genius” Michelle Dorrance, Broadway dancer, choreographer and Tony-nominated Jazz at Lincoln Center soloist Jared Grimes - among many others.

For information, visit Click Here.