Chicago Dramatists Announces Spring Classes 2020

Chicago Dramatists is thrilled to announce our spring line up of writing courses, many of which are brand new to our curriculum. For the spring session, we are again offering a 20% Partnership Discount to select organizations. You can still use promo code PartnerWinter20 at checkout to redeem this offer. We hope you'll make use of this offer, and join us this spring for our newest round of courses.

All Chicago Dramatist classes, led by our highly experienced and supportive faculty, are dedicated to the writer - their vision, their voice, their process. This exciting schedule includes classes designed for storytellers of all kinds, from new writers just beginning their creative journey, to seasoned dramatists dedicated to furthering their craft. Whether your interest lies in solo-storytelling, playwriting, musical theatre, or screenwriting, we have classes tailor made for you.

Chicago Dramatists has been a cornerstone of Chicago's vibrant theatre scene for over 40 years. It is the perfect place for artists of all kinds to find a dynamic home. So join in, and bring your theatrical voice to life.

See the full class list at: https://chicagodramatists.org/classes/





