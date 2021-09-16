Chicago Dance History Project Moves To The Ruth Page Center

Chicago Dance History Project (CDHP), which investigates, documents, and presents the individual and institutional past of Chicago dance, announces its move into The Ruth Page Center for the Arts as an Artist in Residence. The AIR program is designed to serve organizations looking for a home base while they grow and expand their artistic and organizational capabilities. CDHP joins a roster of other Chicago arts organizations including DanceWorks Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hedwig Dances, Pilates Practice Chicago, and Porchlight Music Theatre. This new home further embeds CDHP within the community it is working to document and supports CDHP's plans for innovative and collaborative programming.

"We are proud to be in residence at the Ruth Page Center, one of several institutions that have provided physical anchors for dance to flourish in this city," says CDHP's Executive and Artistic Director, Jenai Cutcher. "Chicago Dance History Project is now immersed in the past, present, and future of Chicago dance in every way and I look forward to all the creative possibilities this new location and partnership bring."

Silvino da Silva, Acting Executive Director of the Ruth Page Center, comments, "The Ruth Page Center is much more than a building. It's a hub for exploration, expression and connection. Through our In-Resident Program, we're able to bring under one roof organizations that are integral parts of Chicago's cultural fabric. And together, we create momentum for new collaborations and partnerships. I am so thrilled to have Chicago Dance History Project as one of our newest In-Resident organizations. The work they do is important, and we couldn't ask for a better arts partner."