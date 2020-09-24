Chicago Dance Announces 2020 Community Celebration: Moving Forward

See Chicago Dance (SCD), the city's dance industry's nonprofit marketing and advocacy organization, reimagines its sixth annual Dance Community Celebration with an online video series, happy hour, and awards celebration. 2020 Dance Community Celebration: Moving Forward celebrates Chicago's thriving dance community and honors two individuals who have been important to its success.

Joel Hall, Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus of Joel Hall Dancers & Center, will receive the Legacy Award recognizing his artistic leadership and community impact; and Gail Kalver, former Executive Director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and River North Dance Chicago and currently a consultant to local dance organizations, will receive the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award in recognition of her leadership in and commitment to Chicago's dance sector.

"It is such an honor for SCD to be recognizing Gail and Joel in this way," said Julia Mayer, Executive Director of See Chicago Dance. "They are two extraordinary, dedicated people that, in different ways, have changed the face of dance in Chicago during their long careers. Younger artists today, whether they know it or not, benefit from the groundbreaking work they both did."



SCD's Board of Directors hosts two live virtual events, a Happy Hour on October 6, and Finale Celebration and Awards Presentation on October 27, with Lou Conte and

Jacqueline Sinclair serving as Co-Chairs.



The virtual Happy Hour on October 6, 2020 from 6:00-7:00PM Central Time is an opportunity for Joel Hall and Gail Kalver to share personal reflections on their long and storied careers. Attendees will be able to join in the storytelling. There will also be an announcement about an exciting matching grant during this virtual event! Click here to RSVP (RSVP required).



The virtual Finale Celebration on October 27, 2020 from 7:00-8:00PM Central Time features an awards presentation to these two luminaries of the Chicago dance community: the Legacy Award to Joel Hall and the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award to Gail Kalver.

Click here to RSVP (RSVP required).



In addition, new videos will be released on SeeChicagoDance.com and via SCD's social media channels each week, highlighting the many programs and services that SCD provides to the dance community. All videos may also be found here.



All donations received during the Moving Forward campaign will support See Chicago Dance's mission to advocate for the dance field and strengthen a diverse range of dance organizations and artists through services and programs that build and engage audiences. With our community-focused programming for and support to dance artists and dance companies of all budget sizes, dance styles, and points of view, SCD strives for equity, promoting access to dance for Chicago audiences that is welcoming to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, geography, sexual orientation, disability, or socioeconomic status. In these difficult times, every donation helps SCD keep moving forward.



See Chicago Dance's 2020 Dance Community Celebration: Moving Forward,

September 8-October 27, 2020. Virtual Happy Hour on October 6 at 6:00PM Central Time via Zoom. Virtual Finale and Awards Presentation on October 27 at 7:00PM Central Time via Zoom. Videos, event registrations, and donation form available now at seechicagodance.com/scdgala.

