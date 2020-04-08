Chicago Children's Theatre to Teach Kids to Create Costumes, Puppets and More Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Chicago Children's Theatre continues to introduce new online theater classes and camps meant to keep kids engaged, active and having lots of fun while away from school.

Registration is now open at chicagochildrenstheatre.org for a fun roster of Spring 2020 Play@Home Classes for kids. Each class uses live, interactive online group learning sessions via Zoom, supplemented with at-home assignments.

The following new virtual class offerings are carefully designed to teach the art of theater while building new skills like creativity, resourcefulness, confidence and collaboration:

Costume Design w/Emily Daigle

For ages 9-13

April 14, 16, 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

$45

Students will dip their toes into the world of costume design through this online crash course. Children will analyze an intergalactic 10-minute play for design objectives and elements, develop a design concept with evocative imagery to create "mood boards," and create physical representations with drawings of the characters, known as "renders." This class seeks to promote individual creativity and push traditional costuming with help from Chicago costume designer and teaching artist, Emily Daigle.

Radio Play with Kay: A Radio Playwriting Workshop w/Kay Kron

For ages 6-8

April 13, 15, 17, 20, 22 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. with a final screening on April 24 at 3:15 p.m.

$75

In this online class series, students will explore the ancient art of radio drama. Using storytelling, world-building, and voice acting techniques, students will write and produce an original audio play with their online classmates, complete with homemade Foley sound effects and old-timey radio ads for (newly invented) products.

Acting with Accents w/Jamie Abelson

For ages 9-13

April 21, 23, 28, 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

$60

Top of the mornin' to you! G'day mate! Oi! Kids will learn dialects to spice up their performances or surprise their friends and family. Students will be given short monologues and scenes to work on during and outside of class. After learning universal vocal and articulation techniques, students will be able to play characters from all over the world!

Puppet Poetry w/Dexter Ellis and Kay Kron

For ages 7-9

April 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

$75

In this online class, students will collaboratively create their very own myth complete with wild adventures, bold heroism and fantastical creatures. They will write a mini epic poem telling their new tale before gathering household items to create dynamic and simple puppets. The class culminates in a collaborative puppet show that surprisingly leans into the space and technology.

Virtual Camp Red Kite

For ages 8-22

April 20-24

$200 for the full week; $50 per day

Camp Red Kite is an arts camp tailored specifically to the unique interests and needs of young people on the autism spectrum. Each day for five days, Red Kite campers will engage in online classes in drama, art, music and movement. Camp is led by a team of specialized artists and educators trained to create a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for children affected by autism.

Camp days will be a mix of online teacher instruction, live stream group activities, individual classes which students can engage with at their own pace, and offline activities to play at home and get everyone out from in front of the screen. The goal is to create a shared arts experience that encourages self-expression, social engagement, creative exploration, and above all, FUN!

Red Kite Fly@Home: Shakespeare & Autism

For ages 8 and up

Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., starting April 28

$15 per class; $35 for 3 classes; $60 for 6 classes

The Hunter Heartbeat Method is a series of sensory drama games that utilize the heartbeat rhythm of Shakespeare's plays and larger than life characters to engage the social and communicative barriers of autism. This class is specifically designed for neurodiverse learners and adapted for an online learning experience.

Red Kite Fly@Home: Drama Time

For ages 8 and up

Thursdays, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., starting April 30

$15 per class; $35 for 3 classes; $60 for 6 classes

For anyone with autism who is cooped up in the house, come play some drama games online with some new Red Kite friends! This class is designed with specialized lesson plans to help students move their body, get out some of that pent up energy, and have fun playing imagination games.

Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org to register or for more information about CCT's full spring 2020 roster of virtual camps and classes.

For more information, please email Dexter Ellis, CCT's Director of Education and Community Programming, dexter@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

For more about Red Kite camps and classes, contact Sara Perry, CCT Inclusive Education and Programs Manager, sperry@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.





