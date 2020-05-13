Chicago Children's Theatre Unveils 'Everything Will Be OK' Window Installation; 18 New Classes Launch This Week

Artists have transformed Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine Ave. in the West Loop, into a bright new beacon of hope.

Stroll by the former Chicago police station at Monroe and Racine any evening to see a gorgeous new window installation that changes the colors of the rainbow around the life-affirming message "Everything will be okay."

If you can't walk by Chicago's largest professional theater devoted to families, tune to CCTv, Chicago Children's Theatre's new YouTube channel, where a new music video is sharing with the world the visual symphony of rainbow colors rotating across the building's windows with the comforting message "Everything will be okay."

Watch below!

The message is an homage to and translation of the Italian phrase "Andrà tutto bene," which children in Italy have been hanging in their windows with hand-drawn pictures of rainbows to inspire the world.

The window installation was set up by Chicago Children's Theatre production staff using paper, stencils and LED lights pulled from the theater. The music for the video, "Rainbow of Colors," is performed by Mr. Nick Davio featuring Lindsay Weinberg.

In honor of National Teaching Artists Month, Chicago Children's Theatre also announced 18 unique new Play@Home class offerings for children 2 to 13.

"We are grateful for the work our teaching artists do every day. Our teachers develop confident voices and build community," said Jacqueline Russell, Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Chicago Children's Theatre. "We're pleased to announce that all Play at Home Classes in May are pay-what-you-can, and all proceeds go directly to the teacher."

Following is the newly posted class list. From superheroes, to film noir, to monologues, to beatbox, CCT has a virtual class for all interests:

Movin' and Groovin' with Kate Leslie (Ages 2 - 4)

Beatbox for Kids with Yuri Lane (Ages 4 - 6)

Clowning Around the House with Sivan Spector (Ages 5 - 7)

Storybook Yoga with Jasmine Richman (Ages 5 - 7)

Pirate Stories: Hidden Treasures with Nate Buursma (Ages 5 - 7)

Making a Superhero with Sharon Krome (Ages 6 - 8)

Improv with Abby Thompson (Ages 6 - 8)

Hey! I Was Talking to You! Monologue class w/Bernadette Carter (Ages 6 - 8)

Ukulele 101 with Liz Chidester (Ages 6 - 9)

Zoom Tales with Perry Hunt (Ages 7 - 9)

Picture Perfect Story with Allison Grischow (Ages 7 - 9)

Superhero Training with Roy Gonzalez (Ages 7 - 9)

Set Design with Caleigh Havansek (Ages 8 - 10)

Film Noir with Lizzy May (Ages 9 - 12)

Workouts for the Actor with Emily Daigle (Ages 9 - 12)

Voice Acting with Ashlea Woodley (Ages 9 - 12)

Ridiculous Monologues with Lexi Saunders (Ages 9 - 12)

Making Art In The Time of COVID-19: How are you? No, really. How are you? with Michael Driscoll (Ages 9 - 13)

In addition, through its popular Red Kite Project, Chicago Children's Theatre continues offering two virtual classes each week for children on the autism spectrum, grades 5 -12, Shakespeare & Autism (Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m.) and Drama Time (Thursdays, 3-4 p.m.)

Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org to view class dates, times, descriptions and to register.

Note that one silver lining of virtual classes is the chance to connect with children across geographies, so please consider sharing these opportunities with friends and families outside of Chicago.





