Chicago Children's Theatre Names Jamal Howard Associate Artistic Director

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Chicago Children's Theatre has announced the appointment of Jamal Howard as the company's new Associate Artistic Director, and the promotion of Catherine Councell to Director of Education.

“I am thrilled and honored to add such experienced, passionate artists/administrators to our small but mighty staff at Chicago Children's Theatre,” said Jacqueline Russell, Co-Founder and Artistic Director. “Both Catherine and Jamal have years of experience and proven dedication to creating significant work for young people. The gifts that these two professionals bring to CCT will allow us to further deepen our service and offerings to the children of Chicago.”

About Jamal Howard

Jamal Howard (he/him) is a Chicago-based director, choreographer and producer with a focus on creating courageous and empathetic theater. He served as Associate Artistic Director of Emerald City Theatre, where he directed Corduroy, The Wiz, Magic Tree House: Showtime with Shakespeare, and created inspiring productions that helped Chicago's children creatively face the world. Howard was a member of Theatre Communication Group's 2024 Rising Leaders of Color Cohort and the 2023-24 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow at Goodman Theatre, where he co-directed The Lizard y El Sol and Splish Splash. Other Goodman credits include English, A Christmas Carol, Highway Patrol and Antonio's Song. Other select directing and choreography credits include Doctor De Soto, The Wong Kids (Northwestern University); Think Fast, Jordan Chase (Filament Theatre); The Wiz, The Mole Hill Stories (Children's Theatre Madison); 8-Track: The Sounds of the 70s (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre); and, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Backstage Breckenridge Theatre). Howard is also Co-Artistic Director of New American Folk Theatre, a TUTA Theatre company member, and an alum of Loyola University Chicago.

About Catherine Councell

Raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Catherine Councell (she/her) is an actor and teaching artist. She has been with Chicago Children's Theatre since 2022 teaching classes for the very young to teens, Red Kite classes for children with autism and special needs, and much more. In 2023 she joined the cast of Red Kite Green Mountain Friendship Tour in 2023, and was hired as a Curriculum Development Associate in 2024. In that capacity, she collaborated on the development of CCT's Residencies of Art and Resilience (R.O.A.R), Red Kite Drama Time, and Cabinet of Wonder with Natalie Merchant and the CSO. Councell has been a theater artist since 2012 and has taught with professional theater companies and university programs in North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa and Illinois. She holds her Master of Fine Arts in Performance Arts from the University of Iowa, and her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance Arts from Brenau University. She's also certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid, Muscle Music Nervous System & the Artist, and in trauma-conscious, consent-based practices for the classroom and stage.

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