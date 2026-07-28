CARMELA FULL OF WISHES to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre

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Chicago Children's Theatre will present Carmela Full of Wishes, a moving ode to family – and dreamers – adapted from the contemporary children's book by Newbury Award-winners Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, the same Newbery Medal and Caldecott Honor winning team behind Last Stop on Market Street.

Carmela Full of Wishes, a Chicago Children's Theatre world premiere in 2022, returns to tell a warm, timely, and ultimately hopeful story about a sweet young Latina girl living in a big city who dreams of her dad getting his papers fixed so he can finally come home.

More relevant than ever, Carmela is the first of four of “greatest childhood hits” Chicago Children's Theatre is reviving for its 21st birthday season. Full of touching, funny fantasies, the play portrays a little girl's big city migrant community as a vibrant world of hope and possibility. The Chicago Tribune called it “a heartwarming tale of an exuberant Latina girl that celebrates family, community and hope — perfect themes for young audiences.”

Public performances are October 25-November 15: Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Press openings are Sunday, October 26 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Run time is approximately one hour. Carmela Full of Dreams is recommended for ages 6 and up. Schedule exceptions: Show time Saturday, October 25 is 9:30 a.m. only; show times Sunday, November 8 are 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Single tickets are $42 and go on sale on August 24 at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Book early, as many shows will sell out. For group discounts, schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups are encouraged to call CCT Guest Services at (312) 374-8835 or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

School groups in particular are encouraged to inquire about Chicago Children's Theatre's in-class R.O.A.R. Residencies connected to the world of Carmela Full of Wishes. CCT's R.O.A.R. (Residencies of Arts and Resilience) program, rooted in trauma-informed activities and conversations, provides opportunities for students to authentically reflect on challenging or stressful situations, gain the tools for sharing with others, self care and self agency in those moments, and promote coping mechanisms, social-emotional expression and resilience. CCT's R.O.A.R. program was developed in partnership with the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Center for Childhood Resilience. To inquire, email CCT Director Education Catherine Councell at cc@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Chicago Children's Theatre is a “no shushing” theater. It's located at 100 S. Racine Ave., at Monroe, in the heart of Chicago's West Loop, minutes from I-90 and I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the building. Free street parking can be found on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

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