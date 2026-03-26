Chicago Children’s Theatre Awarded $10,000 Grant From The TYA Fund

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Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA) has awarded Chicago Children's Theatre a $10,000 grant as part of the TYA Fund, a fund to support midsize theater organization members of TYA/USA.

Chicago Children's Theatre is one of 19 TYA theaters nationwide receiving unrestricted grants between $5,000-$10,000. All recipients have budgets between $300,000 and $3 million, produce at least three TYA shows per season featuring professional actors, and lease, rent, or own theater space. This fund, now in its second year, is supported by the Mark Edelman Theater Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City, and administered by TYA/USA.

“At a time when many TYA organizations are navigating real financial uncertainty, the renewal and expansion of this fund is both meaningful and deeply impactful,” said TYA/USA Executive Director Sara Morgulis. “We are incredibly grateful for the Mark Edelman Theater Fund's belief in our field. This increased investment is a powerful affirmation of the value of Theatre for Young Audiences and the vital work our member theatres are doing across the nation.”

“I am honored to have the Fund and scholarship program named after me," explained Mark Edelman. "After a career presenting and producing live theater, it's nice to give back to the communities that we served.”

“We're grateful for this support from TYA/USA and the Mark Edelman Theater Fund,” said Jacqueline Russell, Chicago Children's Theatre Co-Founder and Artistic Director. “These funds will help our efforts to offer accessible, professionally produced plays, musicals, classes and camps to Chicago children and families.”

﻿About Chicago Children's Theatre

Chicago Children's Theatre was founded in 2005 with a big idea: Chicago is the greatest theater city in the world, and it deserves a great children's theater.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Chicago Children's Theatre is the city's largest professional theater devoted exclusively to children and young families. Led by Artistic Director Jacqueline Russell and Co-Founder Todd Leland, Chicago Children's Theatre has served over one million community members and built a national reputation on new work, producing 24 world premieres including Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!, Milo Imagines the World, Last Stop on Market Street, Leo Lionni's Frederick, The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963, and Jackie and Me.

In tandem with its live productions, Chicago Children's Theatre offers a full slate of Access services, including live theater experiences, classes and camps for children with autism and other special needs via its Red Kite Project. CCT also provides thousands of free and reduced-price tickets to weekday student matinees to under-resourced schools in partnership with Chicago Public Schools.

Currently, rehearsals are underway for Chicago Children's Theatre 20th anniversary season finale, Goodnight Moon, based on the beloved picture book by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrator Clement Hurd. CCT's new production, staged by acclaimed Chicago director Mikael Burke, will be like none before, featuring an immersive scenic design that invites audiences for a primary-colored play date right inside Bunny's bedroom. Performances are April 11-June 7, 2026, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.* Tickets are $47.25 and on sale at chicagochildrenstheatre.org.