Review: GOODNIGHT MOON At Chicago Children's Theatre

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Chicago Children’s Theatre (CCT) concludes its 20th anniversary season with the beloved story, Goodnight Moon. Founded in 2005, the company has long been dedicated to creating theatrical works for children and families, and more than a decade since its last staging, Goodnight Moon returns as an immersive spectacle that resonates across generations.

Upon entering the intimate theater, audiences are transported directly into the Great Green Room, expanded into a living world inspired by Clement Hurd’s iconic artwork. Restless Bunny (Diego Vazquez Gomez) resists bedtime with endearing determination. Despite gentle coaxing from the Old Woman (Sharriese Hamilton), Bunny finds endless distractions, joined by a lively ensemble of friends portrayed by Hamilton, Jonah D. Winston, and Isadora Coco Gonzalez. The 65-minute performance is filled with music, dance, comedy, acrobatics and puppetry.

Eleanor Kahn’s scenic design is rich with detail, effectively bringing Margaret Wise Brown’s world to life. Every corner of the set offers something to discover, enhanced by Caitlin McLeod’s playful puppetry, Eric Watkins’ atmospheric lighting, and Ethan Korvne’s sound design. Chad Henry’s script and music thoughtfully expand beyond Goodnight Moon, weaving in elements from The Runaway Bunny and other Brown works to create a cohesive and engaging narrative for the entire audience.

Under the music direction of Andra Velis Simon, the production maintains a vibrant energy, complemented by Sonya Madrigal’s dynamic choreography and colorful costume designs by Gregory Graham and Janelle Smith. The visual and musical elements combine to sustain a sense of wonder throughout the performance.

Director Mikael Burke—known for work including At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, Oak, and CCT’s Milo Imagines the World—guides the production with a clear understanding of his audience. He crafts a theatrical experience that speaks directly to children without losing adult engagement. The cast shares an easy, inviting chemistry which draws in young viewers, evident in bursts of laughter, wiggling excitement, and even participation from their seats. Even a clever nod to 2001: A Space Odyssey offers a wink to older audience members without disrupting the show’s gentle rhythm.

Whether you are a child experiencing live theater for the first time, a parent introducing a new tradition, or an adult revisiting a cherished bedtime story, Chicago Children’s Theatre delivers a charming and thoughtfully immersive production. Goodnight Moon is filled with atmosphere—a soothing, playful journey that captures the quiet magic of bedtime.

GOODNIGHT MOON performs until June 7th at Chicago Children’s Theatre. For more information about the organization, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

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