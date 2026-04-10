Photos: GOODNIGHT MOON at Chicago Children's Theatre
Performances run through June 7.
Chicago Children’s Theatre is presenting Goodnight Moon, the popular musical about a bunny who doesn’t want to go to bed, based on the beloved picture book by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrator Clement Hurd. Check out the photos below!
CCT’s new 20th Anniversary production, staged by Jeff Award-winning Chicago director Mikael Burke, features an all-new, immersive scenic design that invites audiences inside Bunny’s Great Green Room for a primary-colored play date.
There, on an environmental set, both kids and parents are enjoying catchy songs, delightful dancing, the humorous antics of a very nocturnal bunny, and the quiet poetry of the iconic bedtime tale.
Goodnight Moon runs through June 7 at Chicago Children's Theatre.
Photo Credit: joe mazza chicago brave lux inc
Diego Vazquez Gomez and Sharriese Hamilton
CoCo Gonzalez and cast
Diego Vasquez Gomez, CoCo Gonzalez, Sharriese Hamilton, Jonah D. Winston
Diego Vazquez Gomez
Diego Vasquez Gomez, CoCo Gonzalez, Sharriese Hamilton, and Jonah D. Winston
CoCo Gonzalez
Diego Vazquez Gomez
Diego Vazquez Gomez, Sharriese Hamilton
Diego Vazquez Gomez, Sharriese Hamilton
Diego Vazquez Gomez
Diego Vazquez Gomez
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