Photos: GOODNIGHT MOON at Chicago Children's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Children’s Theatre is presenting Goodnight Moon, the popular musical about a bunny who doesn’t want to go to bed, based on the beloved picture book by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrator Clement Hurd. Check out the photos below!

CCT’s new 20th Anniversary production, staged by Jeff Award-winning Chicago director Mikael Burke, features an all-new, immersive scenic design that invites audiences inside Bunny’s Great Green Room for a primary-colored play date. ﻿

﻿﻿

﻿There, on an environmental set, both kids and parents are enjoying catchy songs, delightful dancing, the humorous antics of a very nocturnal bunny, and the quiet poetry of the iconic bedtime tale.

Goodnight Moon runs through June 7 at Chicago Children's Theatre.