Chicago Children's Theatre Adds One Final Week For THE BEATRIX POTTER DRIVE-IN THEATRE EXPERIENCE

The production has been extended one last time, through November 8.

Chicago Children's Theatre has added one more week to its current fall run of The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience, the company's all-new, outdoor, socially distanced production that has been playing since October 1 to sold out parking lots.

Due to continued audience demand, The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience, originally slated to run October 1-18, has been extended one last time, through November 8. Starting this week, performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine Street, in the heart of Chicago's West Loop, just minutes from I-90, I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue.

"What a tonic was all this family fun on a bit of urban asphalt," wrote Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune in his review of Chicago Children's Theatre's newfound form of outdoor entertainment. "The piece is a fusion of puppets and live theater and it looked great on the 30-foot screen attached to the wall outside the theater."

Tickets, $55 per car (up to 6 people, not including lap children under 18 months), are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Advance reservations only. No walk-up sales. Space is limited to 17 cars per show, so please reserve early. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets include free snacks and beverages. For more information, call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Note: The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience is being projected on the south side of the building. Please enter via Racine. Socially distancing norms are enforced and masks are required. Families may bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit outside near their vehicle.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You