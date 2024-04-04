Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in its third year, Chicago Cabaret Week runs from May 10 to May 19—with more than 60 performers in 16 venues throughout Chicagoland. The ten-day event showcases the diversity of the local cabaret community and the growing number of venues offering cabaret performances throughout the year. Discounted tickets are available for 17 featured events of $30 or less, excluding fees. Reservations are strongly recommended (many venues will sell out!)

A complete schedule for 35 featured and additional shows, ticket and venue information is available at www.chicagocabaretweek.org.

“Cabaret Week is all about giving fans — and new audiences — the chance to explore a variety of cabaret shows in fantastic venues,” explains Anne Burnell, a cabaret performer and one of the Cabaret Week organizers. “What is unique and very special about cabaret is that performers are interacting with the audience to create a personal and engaging experience.”

Cabaret Week highlights renowned cabaret performers as well as emerging artists — and presents a range of musical styles found in the cabaret: blues, Broadway, burlesque, jazz, R&B, American Songbook, French chanson, and world music. The venues include cabaret clubs, small theatres, restaurants, art galleries, and churches.

According to Claudia Hommel, Executive Director of Working In Concert and a founder of Cabaret Week, “Cabaret has been a part of the music scene in Chicago for over 100 years. Our cabaret community is one of most vibrant in the world. Every night you can find cabaret shows throughout the city and suburbs, with artists constantly developing new, and innovative shows, personal shows with a lot of heart.”

Chicago Cabaret Week is coordinated by four organizations: Chicago Cabaret Professionals, Working In Concert, Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, and The Cabaret Project; with support from Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs (DCASE), Choose Chicago, the Illinois Arts Council, and WDCB 90.9 FM radio.

Planning for the first Chicago Cabaret Week began in 2019, inspired by other annual Chicago events such as Restaurant Week and Theater Week. The event was scheduled to launch in 2020 but, because of Covid, the first Cabaret Week finally launched in 2022 and was a great success.

“It’s exciting to see how Cabaret Week has grown from an idea into a yearly event,” says Hilary Feldman, Founder and Artistic Director of Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, “Now in our third year, Cabaret Week is one of the many great yearly cultural events that bring arts organizations, artists and audiences together.”