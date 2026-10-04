Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Host 2026 Gala at Arts Club
The gala will feature Ellen Winters Reynolds, a jazz and cabaret vocalist and professor at Columbia College Chicago.
Chicago's premier Cabaret organization, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, is inviting all members, friends and cabaret lovers to the Annual Gala, which will be held on October 16th at The Arts Club of Chicago.
President/Gala Director Carla Gordon and Producer Martin Balogh will welcome a cast of singers including Cocktail Hour performers: Ken Baker, Alex Magno, Carol Moss, Dee Pace, Barbara Smith and Carolyn Wehner. Howard Pfeifer will serve as Music Director of the Cocktail Hour. Art of
Cabaret Performers will include: Anne and Mark Burnell, Carl Chadek, Emily Cox, Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Ann Feldman, Cindy Firing, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Scott Gryder, HERstory Musical Shows with Anita Kallen and Catherine Thomson, Ava Logan, Beckie Menzie, David Meulemans, Michael Joseph Mitchell, Patricia Mosley, Anna Palermo, Pam Peterson and Cheryl Szucsits. Chuck Larkin will be Music Director of this portion of the Gala. All tickets include Reception with non host bar and valet parking is also available.
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