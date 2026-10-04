Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Host 2026 Gala at Arts Club

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago's premier Cabaret organization, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, is inviting all members, friends and cabaret lovers to the Annual Gala, which will be held on October 16th at The Arts Club of Chicago.

President/Gala Director Carla Gordon and Producer Martin Balogh will welcome a cast of singers including Cocktail Hour performers: Ken Baker, Alex Magno, Carol Moss, Dee Pace, Barbara Smith and Carolyn Wehner. Howard Pfeifer will serve as Music Director of the Cocktail Hour. Art of

Cabaret Performers will include: Anne and Mark Burnell, Carl Chadek, Emily Cox, Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Ann Feldman, Cindy Firing, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Scott Gryder, HERstory Musical Shows with Anita Kallen and Catherine Thomson, Ava Logan, Beckie Menzie, David Meulemans, Michael Joseph Mitchell, Patricia Mosley, Anna Palermo, Pam Peterson and Cheryl Szucsits. Chuck Larkin will be Music Director of this portion of the Gala. All tickets include Reception with non host bar and valet parking is also available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming