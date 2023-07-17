Chicago-Based Comedian Beth Stelling Comes To The Den Theatre, October 16

Chicago-Based Comedian Beth Stelling Comes To The Den Theatre, October 16

The Den Theatre today announced that Chicago-based stand-up comedian Beth Stelling will be performing on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($15 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Beth Stelling started doing stand-up comedy in Chicago! She was named “Best Stand-up Comedian in Chicago” by The Chicago Reader in 2010. Soon after she was a New Face of Comedy in Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival and re-located to Los Angeles. Within her first year in L.A., Beth made her late night TV debut on CONAN, released her debut album Sweet Beth, and made appearances on Comedy Central's @midnight, Chelsea Lately and The Pete Holmes Show.

Beth was asked to perform stand-up on Jimmy Kimmel Live after Jimmy saw her perform at Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. That year Beth filmed her first half hour special for Comedy Central in Boston, which Vulture named one of the “Best Stand-up Specials of 2015.” Stelling released her second comedy album “Simply the Beth” which The Interrobang and Splitsider named one of the top ten albums of 2015. Her second half hour special was filmed in L.A. for Netflix The Standups series (season 1, episode 5) and was also critically acclaimed, with Paste Magazine, "wanting to now see a full hour from Stelling." HBO Max answered their call with Beth's first hour stand-up special “Girl Daddy” produced by Conan O'Brien and Team Coco. The New York Times called it “The Best Debut Special of the year,” adding, “It's a virtuosic performance, conversational while dense with jokes.”

As a writer, Beth has written on I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, The Last O.G. on TBS, HBO's Crashing, Another Period on Comedy Central, Apple's upcoming animated series Strange Planet and season 8 of Rick and Morty for Adult Swim. Beth is a go-to hire for punch-up on feature films after getting her start as an on-set writer and Associate Producer for the hit summer film Good Boys written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

On the acting front, Beth plays Ms. Fish on Peacock's comedy Rutherford Falls opposite Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. She can also be seen in season 2 of Amazon's series Red Oaks opposite Jennifer Grey, as well as guest starring on Comedy Central's series Corporate. Beth's podcast (hosted with her mom Diane) is called We Called Your Mom which has two seasons on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Performance schedule:Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.  




