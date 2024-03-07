Chaunté Wayans, Adam Ray & Alignon Mitra Are Coming To The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre will present upcoming appearances by Chaunté Wayans, Adam Ray, and Alignon Mitra, who are coming to The Heath Mainstage in September and November 2024. Tickets are now on sale.



Chaunté Wayans

September 19, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Chaunté Wayans is a proud member of the legendary Wayans family, a multi-hyphenate actress, comedian, writer, producer, and advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health, and addiction. Growing up in New York City she was surrounded by multi-talented, creative uncles like Keenen, Damon, Marlon, and Shawn, who served as role models while she pursued standup comedy and carried on the family legacy.

Wayans is constantly creating and staying on top of her game, as well as headlining a national comedy tour, “A Different Generation,” that takes her to major cities. Recently, Wayans appeared on HBO Max’s “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” as the only LGBTQ performer in the hour-long, no-holds-barred stand-up comedy special. This comes on the heels of her widely praised performance in the Wanda Sykes produced “Netflix Is A Joke: Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”.

Wayans is in production for a dark LGBTQ comedy series titled “Unconventional,” which centers on two eccentric, queer siblings and their significant others trying to start an unconventional family while navigating their 30s.

Adam Ray

November 1, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Adam Ray has appeared in film and television projects including NBC’s “Young Rock,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and in the indie comedy “The Bellmen,” also starring Thomas Lennon and Richard Kind. He has guest starred on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Arrested Development,” and “American Vandal.” Ray is perhaps best known for his work opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in Paul Fieg’s buddy cop comedy “The Heat,” as well as Feig’s “Spy” and the reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

Ray also hosts the popular “About Last Night” podcast, which has welcomed guests including Sandra Bullock, Chevy Chase, Melissa McCarthy, Dana Carvey, Susan Sarandon, Bill Burr, Lisa Kudrow, Tony Danza, Jason Derulo, Sue Bird, Neil Patrick Harris, Goo Goo Dolls, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Henry Winkler, Jeff Garlin, Jo Koy, Gary Payton, Sue Bird, Whitney Cummings, Marc Maron, and Kevin Nealon. His hilarious sketches and standup comedy clips have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube and can be viewed at adamraycomedy.com.



Alingon Mitra

November 2, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Alingon is a stand-up comedian and comedy writer living in New York. He has written for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central and was also staffed on “Adam Ruins Everything” for TruTV. He has done stand-up on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Craig Ferguson,” and “Adam Devine’s House Party.” After becoming a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing,” Mitra won the coveted “Comic Comeback” award to appear in the season finale. He was selected to be a new face at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2015. Alingon graduated from Harvard, where he was a writer for the illustrious Harvard Lampoon.

