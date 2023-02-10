Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Peppermint Patties At Borelli's Restaurant

Join The Peppermint Patties for dinner and a show as they perform "Won't You Be My Galentine? An Evening of Love Songs at Borelli's Restaurant.

Dinner and cocktail seating begin at 7:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to make a reservation in advance on eventbrite.

The 90-minute show features close harmony arrangements of classic love songs like Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree, Bei mir bist du schein, and Dream a Little Dream of Me as well as jazz standards, retro hits, a cappella numbers, and musical theatre favorites.

The Patties are thrilled to return to Borelli's with their Valentine's day program after it debuted there in February 2020.

"In 2020, we were still a young group, but we've grown considerably since then. We couldn't be happier to be invited back to Borelli's to present a new and improved version of our Valentine's day show. And don't worry, if you are a little cynical about love, we have plenty of anti-love songs for you throughout the show to balance all that romance!" says trio member Anna Caldwell.

Group members Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, and Laura Smalley are all DePaul alumni with a background in classical singing and perform all genres of music. Their shows are packed with nostalgia, comedy, and plenty of heart.

​​B﻿orelli's is a family-owned and operated restaurant with a full menu including very good family-style pizza, pasta, salads, and appetizer choices. They also have a full bar. Guests are welcome to have a full dinner during the show or just drinks if they prefer.

Borelli's is located in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood - 2124 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60625. Seating is first come, first serve, so please register soon to reserve a space for your party. Your party may be seated at community tables or the bar as space allows.

Make a reservation at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224281®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fwont-you-be-my-galentine-tickets-517106859537?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1