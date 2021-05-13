Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With M.A.D.D. Rhythms And Chicago Tap Theatre

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, will continue its 20th Anniversary celebration in May with a day of special events in partnership with Chicago Tap Theatre to celebrate National Tap Dance Day 2021 including intermediate and advanced classes, a Tap and Jazz history lecture, a time for crosstown (or cross-continent!) connection and a performance featuring many of Chicago's all-star tap performers. Every event is streamed online, open to all ages and perfect for tap dance enthusiasts. Tickets for events vary from free to $100 for a multi-event participation. Information on these special events and more may be found at ChicagoTapTheatre.kindful.com/e/chicago-tap-all-stars

"One of our deep held beliefs is 'Respect the Dance!" And we embrace that in May with National Tap Dance Day as we join our friends at Chicago Tap Theatre to make sure this day is celebrated in the only way we can - united through dance. We look forward to commemorating the birth of the legendary Bill Robinson and National Tap Dance Day," said Bril Barrett, founder of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

Chicago Tap Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Yonally added, "Chicago Tap Theatre has always been so proud of being a part of a tap community that is internationally known for its excellence and diversity, and spearheading this project with our astounding colleagues at M.A.D.D. Rhythms has been a meaningful and delightful experience."

M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre National Tap Dance Day events, in chronological order, include:

Tap Classes

Intermediate 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. CDT and Advance 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. CDT

Live on Zoom

One class package for $55 - $95

*Note: All packages include tickets for the Crosstown Connection and performance

The celebration will include tap classes, of course, taught by some of Chicago's best! All classes are virtual and open to all ages. These eight 30-minute classes will not overlap, so students are invited to register for as many as they would like! Intermediate-level classes will be taught by Bril Barrett, Star Dixon, Sterling Harris and Mark Yonally. Advanced-level classes will be taught by Tristan Bruns, Sterling Harris, Donnetta Jackson and Mark Yonally.

Tap Dance Day Lecture: History + Jazz

12:15 - 1:30 p.m. CDT

Live streamed on M.A.D.D. Rhythms Social Media Platforms

FREE

This hour-long lecture will be part tap history, part jazz history, led by Chicago Tap All-Stars founders Bril Barrett and Mark Yonally. Time permitting, there will be a Q&A.

Crosstown Connection Happy Hour

5 p.m. CDT

Live on Zoom

RSVP available to those with class package or show ticket

Meet the community! During this one-hour gap between classes and the performance, you're invited to log into an open virtual room and talk with other attendees. Make connections and say hello to your tap friends!

Chicago Tap All Stars Performance: Bridging The Gap One Step At A Time

6 p.m. CDT

Streaming on Vimeo

Suggested donation: $25 with sliding scale donations and free tickets available

Representing the breadth of diversity of Chicago tap dance, M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre sponsor a performance called Bridging the Gap One Step at a Time. This performance is a celebration of the inclusivity, connection and talent of some of Chicago's all-star performers. The performance features Rich Ashworth, Marty + Jessica Bronson, Matt Crowle, Jenai Cutcher, Martin "Tre" Dumas, Kendra Jorstad, Jimmy Payne Jr., M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Nico Rubio, Billy Siegenfeld, Steven Spanopoulos, Chicago Tap Theatre and Patti Vickerman.