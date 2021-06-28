Casting and Ticket Information Announced for ABT ACROSS AMERICA

The Auditorium Theatre announces ticket information and casting for ABT Across America, a FREE American Ballet Theatre (ABT) performance at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on July 8, 2021 @ 7:30PM.

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) is one of the great dance companies in the world and is internationally celebrated as a cultural institution dedicated to preserving and extending the great legacy of classical dancing. Presented by the Auditorium Theatre, ABT will bring their acclaimed artist-athletes to a live performance outdoors in Millennium Park as part of the company's cross-country road trip traveling to 8 U.S. cities this July.

ABT Across America is a FREE 50-minute performance that is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis in the seated bowl area and lawn of Jay Pritzker Pavilion. A small number of reserved seats in the bowl will be made available to the general public at AuditoriumTheatre.org through Grant Park Music Festival starting Tuesday, June 29 @ 10AM CDT. Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place and enforced at the time of the performance in adherence with city and state guidelines.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

CHICAGO CASTING

La Follia Variations

Lauren Bonfiglio, Kiely Groenewegen, Abbey Marrison, Chloe Misseldine, Carlos Gonzalez, Tyler Maloney, Joseph Markey, João Menegussi

Don Quixote Pas de Deux

Catherine Hurlin, Sung Woo Han

Let Me Sing Forevermore

Devon Teuscher, Cory Stearns

Indestructible Light

Anabel Katsnelson, Kanon Kimura, Hannah Marshall, Betsy McBride, Jacob Clerico, Michael de la Nuez, Mevlin Lawovi, Duncan McIlwaine

(Subject to change)



"The Auditorium Theatre is grateful for all the support we've received during our closure, and we wanted an exciting way to say 'Thank You'," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "American Ballet Theatre is a great partner of ours, and we are delighted to offer this evening of incredible dance as our gift to Chicago."

"The Auditorium Theatre has been a foundation in Chicago's cultural landscape for over 131 years, and has survived many trials-including the pandemic of 1918!" said Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly. "I am delighted they are bringing live ballet back to the city with ABT Across America, and I look forward to their reopening this fall."

For more information visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.