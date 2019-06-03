Casting Announced for Hell in a Handbag's THE DRAG SEED

Hell in a Handbag Productions announces casting for its world premiere of THE DRAG SEED, an unauthorized parody of the 1956 psychological horror-thriller film The Bad Seed, inspired by our changing times, written by Artistic Director David Cerda,* with direction by Cheryl Snodgrass.

The cast includes ensemble members Kristopher Bottrall*, David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Ed Jones* and Elizabeth Lesinski*with Kelly Anchors and Tyler Anthony Smith.

THE DRAG SEED will play July 5 - August 24, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at dragseed.brownpapertickets.com or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Friday, July 12 at 7:30 pm.

Carson (Kristopher Bottrall) is a perfect little boy who likes to dress like the perfect little girl. Carson loves drag and prides himself on being the fiercest bitch on the stage. Carson's mother, Connie (Ed Jones), loves and accepts Carson but wishes Carson wasn't so competitive. Carson always gets what he wants, and he really wants to win the drag pageant at his very progressive school - The Josephine Baker Rainbow Academy for Gifted Students. When Carson loses to Summer Breeze, he vows to get that crown - one way or another...

The production team for THE DRAG SEED includes Shane Cinai (scenic design) Gregory Graham (costume design), Liz Cooper(lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound and video design), Pam Parker (props design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco*(make-up design), Si Squire-Kasten (production manager), Lana Whittington (violence design) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

PHOTO CREDIT: The cast of Hell in a Handbag Productions' world premiere of THE DRAG SEED includes (top, l to r) Kelly Anchors, Kristopher Bottrall and David Cerda with (bottom, l to r), Sydney Genco, Ed Jones, Elizabeth Lesinski and Tyler Anthony Smith.





