Casting Announced for Future Labs Reading of SHAKUNTALA, June 26

Goodman Theatre announces the cast for the free live reading of its newest Future Labs play, SHAKUNTALA by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Sophiyaa Nayar.

Shakuntala is celebrating her new marriage to the king when a sage places a spell on her beloved so that he forgets his wife's face. Inspired by Kalidasa's 4th-century drama, Lavina Jadhwani's Bollywood-infused SHAKUNTALA, directed by Sophiyaa Nayar, is a playful, irreverent and totally contemporary take on loosing and finding love, and where we come from.

Full company of SHAKUNTALA includes Jesse Bhamrah, Anand Bhatt, Vikram Konkimalla, Shishir Kurup, Miriam A. Laube, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Aila Peck, Jasmine Sharma, and Levin Valayil, and Nina Jayashankar. By Lavina Jadhwani and Directed by Sophiyaa Nayar.

The free virtual reading of SHAKUNTALA premieres June 26 at 7pm. Registration for this free event is required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Shakuntala.